Phillip Schofield has praised the NHS after helping to save a gardener from an anaphylactic shock.

The presenter, who is on a break from This Morning, took to social media to share the news with his 3.1million followers.

The nearby gardener was stung by a bee three times, before Phillip phoned an ambulance for help.

Phillip Schofield praised the NHS after saving a nearby gardener’s life (Credit: Instagram Story/schofe)

What did Phillip Schofield share?

Phillip, 59, posted a snap of the ambulance as it waited outside his home.

Alongside the shot, he penned: “When the gardener next door is stung three times by a bee and goes into anaphylactic shock.

“And our incredible ambulance and paramedic team are here in three minutes!!

“We are SO lucky to have them.”

Phillip added: “He’s going to be fine thanks to them, thank you.”

However, some of his followers appeared divided over the post.

Phillip Schofield shared the update with his 3.1million followers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Twitter, a small group mocked Phillip for sharing the photograph with his large following.

One joked: “Thank goodness Phillip Schofield went about his life-saving activities in a quietly dignified way, instead of alerting his 3.1m Instagram followers to just what a good egg he was.

“It just shows that not all heroes wear capes.”

It just shows that not all heroes wear capes

Another said: “We’re urged to admire people like David Cameron, who put his whole Prime Ministerial legacy on the line by seeking to help an ailing financial services company.

“But Phillip Schofield sets the gold standard; he just quietly saved a life, having alerted 3.1M Instagram followers.”

A third added: “What an all round amazingly good egg #PhillipSchofield is (removes tongue from cheek).”

The presenter is currently on a break from This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Phillip been up to?

Meanwhile, Phillip is currently taking a break from his hosting duties over the summer.

Last week, the television star attended the wedding of Ant McPartlin alongside his estranged wife Stephanie.

Chatting about the day, Phil told the Mirror the ceremony was “amazing”.

He revealed: “It was amazing. It was really fun, really nice, warm and cheerful.

“I really enjoyed it.”

Phillip and Stephanie have ruled out getting a divorce, despite him moving out of their family home last September.

