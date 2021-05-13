Taskmaster star Alex Horne is a man of many talents – as well as fronting the Channel 4 show, he also created it.

However, what you might not know is that Alex is also quite the musician.

In fact, he has his own band and they even perform the Taskmaster theme tune.

So what else do we know about him? Is he married? Does he have kids? What else has he worked on?

Well… read on and you’ll find out.

Alex Horne created and appears on Taskmaster (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Taskmaster star Alex Horne?

Alexander James Jeffrey Horne, 42, is a British comedian, educated at Cambridge, no less.

Back in 2010 he came up with the idea for Taskmaster at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, later securing a deal with network Dave to produce it for TV.

Read more: How tall is Greg Davies and does he have a partner?

For series 10 in 2020, the show moved to its new home on Channel 4.

On the comedy panel show, Alex is the assistant to Greg Davies, who acts as Taskmaster.

Greg judges the show’s contestant, who are usually comedians, as they perform all manner of weird and wonderful tasks.

Asked why he isn’t the show’s outright host, Alex admitted that was never the plan.

He said: “My role as sidekick is to be sneaky and you can run it from the sides in a really funny way.”

Alex appears to relish his role as a ‘sneaky sidekick’ (Credit: Channel 4)

What’s his band called?

Alex is the host and bandleader of his own band – they’re called The Horne Section.

They’re a comedic band who also have an eponymous podcast – and their musical variety show has aired on Dave and BBC Radio 4.

Read more: Shoe catapult task has Taskmaster viewers crying with laughter

As well as Alex, the band also features Joe Auckland on trumpet, Ben Reynolds on drums, Mark Brown on saxophone, Will Collier on bass and Ed Sheldrake on piano.

My role as sidekick is to be sneaky and you can run it from the sides in a really funny way.

The guys specialise in comedy and spoof songs and perform in a wide variety of genres, including jazz.

They’ve even released three albums and had a long-running show on BBC Radio 4 – Alex Horne Presents the Horne Section.

The boys’ podcast is now in its sixth series.

Each episode sees a “one-person special guest audience” member, usually a comedian or someone from the worlds of music or TV, and Horne and his band perform songs for them – some of which feature the special guest.

Previous guest have included Richard Osman, Rufus Hound, Ben Shephard and Robbie Williams.

Just over a year since we boshed this out with @robbiewilliams https://t.co/KpmzRi6U1e – feels like a pandemic ago. — The Horne Section (@hornesection) May 13, 2021

What else has he worked on?

Alex first rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian, winning a Chortle Award for Best Breakthrough Act at the Edinburgh Fringe back in 2004.

In 2008 he appeared as a contestant on Countdown, and he’s also a regular on 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown.

He’s been on The Chase twice and co-hosted an American remake of Taskmaster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Horne (@rachelhornerainbow)

Is Taskmaster star Alex Horne married and does he have kids?

When it comes to his private life, Alex is happily married to BBC journalist Rachel Horne.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 and Rachel presents the news on Chris Evans‘ Virgin Radio breakfast show.

They now have three sons – Thomas, 11, Barnaby, nine, and eight-year-old Dara.

The family are thought to live in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, although Alex was born in Chichester, West Sussex.

Taskmaster is on Channel 4 tonight (May 13) at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.