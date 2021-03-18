Taskmaster returns to Channel 4 on Thursday for its 11th series – but how tall is Greg Davies? And did he really used to be a teacher?

The comedian and actor, famous for his role in The Inbetweeners, fronts the BAFTA-winning show alongside Alex Horne.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Taskmaster Greg Davies always has the final say in the Channel 4 series (Credit: C4)

What is Greg Davies famous for?

Greg Davies is a Welsh stand-up comedian and actor.

Viewers probably know him best for his roles as Greg in We Are Klang, Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners, Ken Thompson in Cuckoo and Dan Davies in Man Down.

Greg has also portrayed King Hydroflax in a 2015 episode of Doctor Who.

He has fronted Taskmaster since the show started in 2015.

Greg is well known for his guest appearances on Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats, too.

In July 2020, he won a BAFTA for the ninth series of Taskmaster.

Is Man Down based on his real life?

Greg created and wrote the sitcom Man Down, which ran for four seasons from 2013 to 2017 on Channel 4.

In it, Greg starred as a deadbeat drama teacher who gets a wake-up call when his girlfriend leaves him.

Greg has said he used many of his own real-life experiences in writing the sitcom.

He said the inspiration for many of the jokes had come from his old job as a teacher and members of his family.

Charlotte Ritchie, Jamali Maddix, Greg Davies, Mike Wozniak, Alex Horne, Sarah Kendall and Lee Mack take part in Taskmaster series 11 (Credit: Channel 4)

How tall is Greg Davies? What is his net worth?

Greg Davies is said to have a net worth of £3.5million.

The Inbetweeners movie, in which he reprised his role as Mr Gilbert, grossed £64.8million at the box office, compared to the production budget of £3.5 million.

How tall is Greg Davies?

Greg is a staggering six foot eight inches.

That’s more than two metres!

The comedian also has size 13 feet.

Greg describes being tall as “tedious” because of the “prepared jokes” he hears all the time.

He said on Mock the Week: “Let me give you an example: I’m often asked ‘how’s the weather up there?'”

He revealed he has genuinely been “offered a job changing light bulbs”.

Greg Davies stars in Man Down, based on his own real life experiences (Credit: Channel 4)

How tall is Greg Davies? How old is he?

Greg was born on May 14 1968 in Flintshire, Wales.

He is currently 52 years old.

Did he used to be a teacher?

Greg used to be a teacher, and used his old job as inspiration for Man Down.

After filming, he said: “It was strange being back in the classroom.

“The reason it was strange is because the classroom that we filmed in was my real classroom when I was a teacher.

“It was a bit like therapy.”

Greg was educated at Thomas Adams School in Wem, and Brunel University in Uxbridge, London.

After studying English and Drama, he became a teacher.

Greg taught secondary school Drama and English for 13 years at Langleywood School in Slough, Orleans Park School in Twickenham, and Sandhurst School in Sandhurst.

But a career in comedy was calling him…

Greg Davies starred alongside Taylor Lautner in Cuckoo (Credit: BBC Three)

Is Greg Davies married or single?

Greg tends to keep his love life private.

But we do know he was in a relationship with Labour Party MP Liz Kendall for eight years.

The relationship ended in 2015.

At the time, Labour leadership contender Liz revealed they’d split a few weeks before the General Election.

She insisted they “remained really good friends”.

Taskmaster series 11 on Channel 4

Taskmaster returns with its 11th run on Channel 4.

The series sees five comedians set tasks which challenge their creativity and wit.

The tasks are supervised by Alex Horne but the Taskmaster, Greg Davies, always has the final word.

Richard Herring was crowned the winner on the last series in December.

This series, Lee Mack, Charlotte Ritchie, Sarah Kendall, Jamali Maddix and Mike Wozniak take part.

Greg Davies sets tasks involving the perils of airport security, fashion for insects and the creative application of cling film and gaffer tape.

Taskmaster series 11 begins on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday March 18 2021.

