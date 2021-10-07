Who is Strictly Come Dancing costume designer Vicky Gill and how long has she been on show?

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two will welcome talented costume designer Vicky Gill tonight.

The BBC Two spin-off show is presented by Rylan Clark-Neal and Janette Manrara and airs weekly to keep viewers up to date with everything.

Vicky will be joining Janette to talk all things wardrobe this evening (October 7).

But what do we know about the award-winning designer?

Read on to find out.

Vicky Gill designs the amazing SCD costumes (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Who is Vicky Gill?

Vicky is the daughter of a butcher and a seamstress, so sewing is in her blood.

She was bought up in Stanley, Country Durham, but now lives in Surrey.

Vicky studied fashion at Newcastle College of Art.

Her big break came thanks to a friend’s husband introducing her to Girls Aloud’s stylist.

Vicky went on to work with the band, designing their costumes for tours, and later for Cheryl when she became a solo artist.

Vicky joined Strictly back in 2012 (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Read more: Greg Wise and Karen Hauer’s ‘negative body language’ leaves fans speculating

The talented costume designer has also worked with Kylie Minogue amongst a string of other stars.

Vicky is married to husband Mark, a graphic designer, and the couple have three children.

How long has Vicky been working at Strictly?

Vicky Gill joined the show back in 2012, making this her ninth year there.

She is one of the first people new contestants meet when they arrive at the studios.

But that’s the unique magic of Strictly.

Vicky plans to have four dresses made for them by the time a new series starts.

She told The Daily Mail in 2017: “I feel so lucky to have this job where I feel quite emotional when everything comes together.

“When everyone’s dancing really well and the costumes are being shown off by the lighting and the music is filling the air, it’s impossible not to get a little glassy-eyed.

“But that’s the unique magic of Strictly.”

What else has Vicky Gill worked on?

Creating dazzling dresses and sequinned suits for Strictly isn’t all Vicky does.

Vicky is a regular on It Takes Two (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Read more: Strictly star Dan Walker impresses viewers with smart appearance on It Takes Two

She’s also responsible for the spectacular Dancing On Ice outfits.

In the past Vicky has also worked on Junior Bake-Off, BBC Proms and Wedding Day Winners.

Vicky and her colleagues at Strictly scooped a Bafta in 2017, for the Best Entertainment Craft Team.

She also won an award at the Royal Television Society for her handiwork in 2015.

When is Vicky on It Takes Two?

Vicky Gill has been a regular on It Takes Two since she began working in the wardrobe department of Strictly Come Dancing.

Her next appearance is tonight to give viewers a run-down on all things fashion.

Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two, tonight, at 6:30pm.

What’s your favourite costume from Strictly? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.