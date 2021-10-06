Strictly Come Dancing stars Greg Wise and Karen Hauer have left fans speculating, after spotting their “negative body language” on It Takes Two.

The pair appeared on the show’s spin-off series last night (October 5), as they discussed their recent routine.

However, some viewers couldn’t help but comment on Greg and Karen‘s “strange” relationship.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Greg Wise and Karen Hauer have left viewers speculating (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Greg Wise and Karen Hauer appear on It Takes Two

On Tuesday, the pair were interviewed by host Rylan Clark-Neal on It Takes Two.

Greg, 55, and Karen, 39, performed a Couple’s Choice dance over the weekend.

The disco routine was dedicated to actor’s late sister Claire, who passed away from cancer.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Gorka Marquez addresses claims he and Katie McGlynn ‘aren’t getting on’

Opening up on the routine, Greg said: “I got through it – it was touch and go, it was very emotional, I did not mess up, neither of us fell over and neither of us died.

“That is a success in my books.”

Meanwhile, Karen praised her partner for his incredible lifts during the sequence.

Greg appeared alongside Karen on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Read more: OPINION: Couple’s Choice on Strictly week 2 is insane – are BBC bosses setting Greg up for a fall?

The professional dancer said: “It was gorgeous and he’s so good at lifts…

“That night he nailed every single one of those lifts.”

But some viewers weren’t convinced by their partnership.

What did Strictly fans say?

According to some, Greg and Karen showed a lack of body language.

They noted that the dancer was sitting at a distance from her partner.

On Twitter, one said: “#Strictly @karen_hauer and Greg on #ItTakesTwo very negative body language. She doesn’t like him…”

I’m fascinated with body language (or lack of it) between Gregg and Karen. #guarded #ItTakesTwo — Stubbs-is-go (@Stubbsisgo) October 5, 2021

Could almost see her flinching when he put his arm on the back of the sofa. He's creepy… — man with a plan 🌸 (@Zoetnet) October 5, 2021

The difference in body language between Greg/Karen and Rhys/Nancy is STARK #ItTakesTwo #itt — AJ 'Two Jags' 💉 (@uisgebeatha) October 5, 2021

#ItTakesTwo can Greg and Karen sit any further apart?? No other coupes sit miles apart. This is a very strange relationship. pic.twitter.com/KcxDGVoSFs — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) October 5, 2021

The user continued: “Could almost see her flinching when he put his arm on the back of the sofa. He’s creepy…”

A second speculated: “I’m fascinated with body language (or lack of it) between Greg and Karen #guarded #ItTakesTwo.”

A third added: “#ItTakesTwo can Greg and Karen sit any further apart?? No other couples sit miles apart. This is a very strange relationship.”

Meanwhile, one viewer compared the couple to fellow stars Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

She doesn’t like him…

They tweeted: “The difference in body language between Greg/Karen and Rhys/Nancy is STARK #ItTakesTwo #itt.”

However, another fan shared: “I’ll look forward to that Paso by Greg and Karen #ItTakesTwo.”

Greg and Karen will perform the Paso Doble to The James Bond theme tune during movie week.

ED has contacted the BBC for comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.