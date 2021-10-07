Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker impressed viewers with his smart attire on It Takes Two.

The BBC Breakfast host was joined by professional partner, Nadiya Bychkova, on the show’s spin-off last night (October 6).

But as the pair chatted to host Janette Manrara, fans couldn’t help but comment on Dan‘s outfit.

Dan Walker impressed Strictly Come Dancing viewers with his smart attire (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova appear on It Takes Two

During Wednesday’s show, Dan and Nadiya opened up on their recent Paso Doble routine.

After their performance, the pair received an impressive 26 points.

Discussing the high score, Dan, 44, said: “I’m still amazed we’re in double figures.

“Two dances in the mid-twenties in the first two weeks, with the Quick Step and Paso Doble…

“I’m still shaking my head thinking, ‘What’s going on here?!’ I’m loving every minute of it.”

Meanwhile, Nadiya admitted that she was “proud” of her partner.

Dan and Nadiya appeared on the Strictly spin-off last night (Credit: BBC)

The 32-year-old dancer added: “I was absolutely proud of Dan.

“I mean that gladiator on that Strictly floor.”

However, viewers couldn’t take their eyes off Dan and Nadiya’s outfits.

Viewers praise Dan’s outfit

The BBC presenter was wearing a black suit and bow tie, while Nadiya opted for an oversized blazer.

Commenting on the look, one said: “I’m now loving Dan and Nadiya’s commitment to dressing up for #ItTakesTwo, they’re so dorkishly cute.”

A second tweeted: “Dan looks so well dressed I love it #ItTakesTwo @mrdanwalker.”

A third wrote: “I appreciate Dan Walker taking any opportunity to leave the house as an invitation for black tie. #itt #ItTakesTwo.”

A fourth gushed: “I love that @mrdanwalker wears a tux on #ItTakesTwo each week. Please keep doing this throughout the series, so smart.”

In addition, a fifth said: “Have Dan and Nadiya explained why they dress up for #ItTakesTwo? I like it, but will they keep it up?”

Dan looks so well dressed!

Meanwhile, it comes days after Strictly fans accused the show of showing “BBC favouritism” towards the presenter.

According to some, Dan’s Paso Doble was overmarked as he works for the same broadcaster.

Following the routine, one fan complained: “They’ve overmarked Dan twice in a row!”

