Strictly Dan Walker
TV

Strictly star Dan Walker impresses viewers with smart appearance on It Takes Two

He looked extremely dapper!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker impressed viewers with his smart attire on It Takes Two.

The BBC Breakfast host was joined by professional partner, Nadiya Bychkova, on the show’s spin-off last night (October 6).

But as the pair chatted to host Janette Manrara, fans couldn’t help but comment on Dan‘s outfit.

Strictly Dan Walker
Dan Walker impressed Strictly Come Dancing viewers with his smart attire (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova appear on It Takes Two

During Wednesday’s show, Dan and Nadiya opened up on their recent Paso Doble routine.

After their performance, the pair received an impressive 26 points.

Discussing the high score, Dan, 44, said: “I’m still amazed we’re in double figures.

Read more: Strictly fans praise Dan Walker for ‘subtly dissing’ Piers Morgan on It Takes Two

“Two dances in the mid-twenties in the first two weeks, with the Quick Step and Paso Doble…

“I’m still shaking my head thinking, ‘What’s going on here?!’ I’m loving every minute of it.”

Meanwhile, Nadiya admitted that she was “proud” of her partner.

Strictly Dan Walker
Dan and Nadiya appeared on the Strictly spin-off last night (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova admits show curse is ‘not a bad thing’

The 32-year-old dancer added: “I was absolutely proud of Dan.

“I mean that gladiator on that Strictly floor.”

However, viewers couldn’t take their eyes off Dan and Nadiya’s outfits.

Viewers praise Dan’s outfit

The BBC presenter was wearing a black suit and bow tie, while Nadiya opted for an oversized blazer.

Commenting on the look, one said: “I’m now loving Dan and Nadiya’s commitment to dressing up for #ItTakesTwo, they’re so dorkishly cute.”

A second tweeted: “Dan looks so well dressed I love it #ItTakesTwo @mrdanwalker.”

A third wrote: “I appreciate Dan Walker taking any opportunity to leave the house as an invitation for black tie. #itt #ItTakesTwo.”

A fourth gushed: “I love that @mrdanwalker wears a tux on #ItTakesTwo each week. Please keep doing this throughout the series, so smart.”

In addition, a fifth said: “Have Dan and Nadiya explained why they dress up for #ItTakesTwo? I like it, but will they keep it up?”

Dan looks so well dressed!

Meanwhile, it comes days after Strictly fans accused the show of showing “BBC favouritism” towards the presenter.

According to some, Dan’s Paso Doble was overmarked as he works for the same broadcaster.

Following the routine, one fan complained: “They’ve overmarked Dan twice in a row!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

The One Show presenters
The One Show viewers demand new presenters after ‘incredibly painful’ show
Vanessa Feltz on The One Show
Vanessa Feltz distracts The One Show fans with appearance as they all make the same comment
Meena Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Priya Sharma will expose Meena after she catches her ‘preparing to kill’, say fans
What are our questions after episode 2 of Hollington Drive?
Hollington Drive: Six questions we need answered after a thrilling episode 2
Hollington Drive episode two
Hollington Drive episode two on ITV1: Who killed Alex Boyd? Here are the best theories
Charles Harriet Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Thursday, October 7 2021