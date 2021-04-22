Sian Williams is best known for her TV working covering news and current affairs – but who exactly is the star? And is she a qualified therapist?

The 56-year-old broadcaster started her career back in 1985, before going on to host BBC Breakfast.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sian.

Sian William is best known for her television work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Sian Williams?

Sian is best known for her long-standing TV career.

She was born in Paddington, London, to Welsh parents and was raised in East Sussex.

Sian’s father, who was originally from Swansea, was also a journalist.

Following in her father’s writing footsteps, the host gained a degree in English and History from Oxford Polytechnic.

Meanwhile, she first joined the BBC back in 1985 as a reporter and producer.

During her early career, Sian worked on the likes of Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Sian previously hosted BBC Breakfast alongside Bill Turnbull (Credit: BBC/Youtube)

When did Sian join BBC Breakfast? What else has she appeared in?

Sian joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2001.

During her time on the show, the star regularly appeared alongside co-presenter Bill Turnbull.

However, she departed in 2012 when the studio moved north to the BBC’s Salford HQ from Television Centre.

According to the BBC, both she and presenter Chris Hollins decided not to remain with the show for “personal reasons”.

In 2015, she left the BBC to become the main host of Channel 5 News. She said in a statement at the time: “With Channel 5 pledging to boost its coverage even further, it’s a terrific opportunity and an exciting challenge to join this talented and impressive team.”

Sian has also appears on Channel 5’s Secrets of Your Supermarket Food.

Furthermore, the star is a therapist on This Morning.

Sian moved to Channel 5 News (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Is she a therapist now?

As well as her TV work, Sian is a qualified trauma counsellor.

She studied a master’s degree in psychology at the University of Westminster back in 2014.

On her website, Sian explains: “My passion is to learn more about how our brains work and whether they can be re-wired, especially after a period of adversity or trauma.

I don’t look like a television person when I’m delivering therapy

“I have an MSc in Psychology (Distinction), am a trained trauma assessor and have made three Radio 4 series on the mind and the brain.”

Furthermore, Sian started her new job as a psychological therapist in September last year.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “‘I don’t look like a television person when I’m delivering therapy. My hair’s scraped back, I’m wearing no make-up.”

Sian is a familiar face on TV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Sian married?

Yes, Sian is married to fellow journalist Paul Woolwich.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, have two children – son Seth and daughter Evie.

Sian also has two grown-up sons from her first marriage to Neale Hunt, as well as a step-daughter called Emily.

Meanwhile, back in 2014, Sian was diagnosed with breast cancer.

I’m still vulnerable and that’s OK

It came just a week after her 50th birthday and she underwent a double mastectomy.

Speaking on Lorraine, the presenter opened up on the impact her health had on her children.

She shared: “I think it suddenly made them grow up very fast.

“When you talk about the impact on the children you realise how vulnerable you were. I’m still vulnerable and that’s OK.”

