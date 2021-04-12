Dan Walker criticised by BBC Breakfast viewers after not wearing black for Prince Philip

Dan Walker has been slammed by BBC Breakfast viewers over not wearing a black tie for Prince Philip.

During Monday’s show (April 12), the 44-year-old presenter opted to wear a navy tie and a black suit jacket.

However, some believed Dan’s decision was “inappropriate”.

Dan Walker was slammed by BBC Breakfast viewers over his decision to wear a navy tie (Credit: BBC)

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, TV newsreaders are expected to wear black as a mark of respect.

It appears Dan’s co-presenter Louise Minchin played by the rules and wore a black dress.

The national period of mourning will last until Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday (April 17).

Dan Walker slammed by BBC Breakfast viewers

However, Dan’s wardrobe didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Dopey Dan Walker has often worn a black tie, wholly inappropriately… the one time he should be wearing a black tie – he’s wearing blue.

“Not too surprising though…”

@BBCBreakfast Why are presenters still not wearing black ties! We are in 8 days of official mourning during which one protocol is public service broadcasters must wear a black tie. — sarah gascoine (@Opt1c_Mum) April 12, 2021

No black tie @mrdanwalker? Oh a dark blue one’ll do…

Typical lack of effort from #BBCBreakfast. You just don’t get it do you. — Percival Blakeney Bt (@percyblakeneybt) April 12, 2021

A second added: “@BBCBreakfast Why are presenters still not wearing black ties! We are in 8 days of official mourning during which one protocol is public service broadcasters must wear a black tie.”

In addition, a third said: “@BBCBreakfast @mrdanwalker Dan what don’t you understand about a black tie not blue!”

Another asked: “Why is Dan not wearing a black tie!”

I’m really disappointed that Dan is not wearing a black tie

A fifth shared: “I’m really disappointed that Dan is not wearing a black tie. Louise and Carol are both in black.”

Another fumed: “@mrdanwalker notably you’re not wearing a black tie. As a public service broadcaster it’s an important indicator of respecting the country’s, and Her Majesty’s, period of mourning.

“All other news programme presenters this morning are in black tie, why not you?”

Meanwhile, one viewer wondered if Dan’s tie was actually black.

They wrote: “@mrdanwalker no black tie? Or is it the way the light is catching yours?

“I thought protocol meant wearing black… #genuinequestion.”

ED! has contacted BBC Breakfast for comment.

When will the funeral of Prince Philip take place?

Following his death, the funeral of Prince Philip is due to take place on Saturday (April 17).

It will start at 3pm at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, only 30 members are able to attend.

