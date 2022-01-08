The Masked Singer fans believe that Rockhopper is a famous Hollywood actress

Rockhopper stunned viewers with their incredible performance during The Masked Singer last weekend.

But who is this rockin’ penguin in combat boots and fish net tights?

Here’s everything we know.

Rockhopper impressed the judges with their performance to Higher Love by Kygo (Credit: ITV)

Rockhopper clues

As part of their clues package, Rockhopper told everybody: “Call me entertainer because I’m here to bring you a show.”

There were also lots of references to the circus and performing as Rockhopper mentioned: “The circus has come to town and I’m introducing you to… me.”

After their breathtaking performance to Higher love by Kygo ft Whitney Houston, Rockhopper revealed their last clue to the panel.

They said: “This penguin made the headlines by being the first.”

The Masked Singer fans are convinced that Rockhopper is famous actress Zendaya (Credit: Splash News)

Is the Rockhopper famous Hollywood star?

One theory circulating online is that it could be Hollywood star Zendaya who starred in The Greatest Showman.

One fan tweeted: “Omg Rockhopper is Zendaya #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

Someone else wrote: “Is Rockhopper Zendaya?!?! #TheMaskedSingerUK @TheMaskedSingerUk.”

Another added: “I’m thinking #Rockhopper is @Zendaya. She’s been in the U.K. a lot recently for Spider-Man and promoting Dune. The Greatest Showman clue might have been too obvious maybe?”

The Masked Singer judge Rita Ora also picked up on The Greatest Showman clues.

She said: “This is somebody who I think is an all-round entertainer.”

She then went on to say: “Someone that was in The Greatest Showman the movie is Zendaya.”

This got a huge reaction from the audience who are also convinced that Rockhopper is the famous actress.

Who is Rockhopper?

Many fans are also convinced Rockhopper is Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud.

Especially after they mentioned “Jump” and “Love Machine” in their VT.

One fan tweeted: “Rockhopper… The Show… Jump… Love Machine. Nadine Coyle.”

Another person added: “Girls Aloud did a version of Jump. I think they’re disguising their voice and no one would need to do that more than Nadine.”

However, other fans were quick to guess that it could be former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

This is because she’s an American singer who also competed in the Channel 4 reality TV show The Jump.

One person commented: “Rockhopper is Ashely Roberts #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

Another fan echoed: “Rockhopper = Ashley Roberts maybe!”

The judges believe that Rockhopper could be a former member of the Pussycat Dolls (Credit: ITV)

What do the judges think?

Jonathan Ross is convinced that Rockhopper might be Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Meanwhile, Mo Gilligan guessed that it could either be Olympic Gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill or British pop star Alesha Dixon.

Davina McCall also thinks that Rockhopper is a former Pussycat Doll member.

She believes it might be Kimberly Wyatt who participated in Davina’s reality TV show The Jump.

