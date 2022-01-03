Rita Ora has gotten into trouble with The Masked Singer bosses for using her mobile phone.

The ITV series returned this week after a year away from screens, and fans are already loving its third run.

Regular judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita are all back for the latest season.

In an interview with Metro, Jonathan teased that Rita rubbed bosses the wrong way by using her phone during filming.

So much so, that producers decided enough was enough and put their foot down.

ITV star Rita Ora has been told off by bosses on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Rita Ora banned from using her phone on The Masked Singer

Jonathan said: “Rita – who’s lovely and we love working with Rita, she’s great on the show – but Rita got told off for using her phone in all the breaks, because you know young people and their phones cannot be separated.

“In the end now, they take her phone off her. When we start recording, they remove Rita Ora’s phone so she cannot have access to the gram while she’s doing the show.”

Read more: Davina McCall says Rita Ora is ‘struggling’

But it turns out Rita isn’t the only one to have gotten into trouble for using her phone when she shouldn’t be.

“I don’t get my phone. They take mine away,” added Mo Gilligan.

“You’re in the naughty club as well!” laughed Jonathan.

Rita has her phone taken off her during filming! (Credit: ITV)

However, it turns out bosses aren’t the only ones to have been rubbed up the wrong way by Rita.

Some viewers are also not exactly pleased with the star being back on the show.

Read more: Fans convinced Robobunny is huge boyband star

As a result, Rita’s return has angered them after she was caught flouting COVID lockdown rules in November 2020.

“This show makes me dislike Rita Ora a little more with each minute,” insisted one viewer on Twitter.

Another added: “Why the [bleep] have ITV let Rita Ora back on The Masked Singer?”

However, others love Rita on the show as one gushed: “I love watching @RitaOra on the #maskedsingeruk.”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV, Saturday January 8, at 7pm.

Do you like Rita? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.