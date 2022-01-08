The Masked Singer fans are convinced they’ve sussed out who the celebrity in the fabulous Poodle costume is.

Poodle wowed us all after their breathtaking performance last weekend.

But who is Poodle and are they putting on a fake accent?

Poodle blew everyone away with their glamorous costume (Credit: ITV)

Clues for Poodle so far

Poodle performed a beautiful rendition of Elton John’s Rocket Man.

Jonathan Ross even dared to say that it was the “best version” of Rocket Man he’s ever heard.

But before their performance, Poodle’s VT teased us with a host of clues about who could be hiding behind that flamboyant costume.

Their hints included lots of references to performing, queens and dogs.

They also mentioned: “I’ve always loved a bit of glamour and I don’t mind telling you that flamboyance is a little bit fabulous. It’s something I’ve always admired.”

Fans believe they’ve clocked who the flamboyant celebrity is (Credit: ITV)

Who is Poodle?

Some viewers have guessed that Poodle is comedian Paul O’Grady because he presents a show called For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul has also performed in Drag as Lily Savage for many years and he has also performed at the Royal Variety Performance.

Someone shared on Twitter: “Poodle is DEFINITELY Paul O’Grady!”

However, other viewers have suggested it might be British pop singer Gary Barlow putting on a “fake” accent.

One fan wrote: “Poodle has got to be the amazing Gary Barlow. He can disguise his voice as much as he likes, but I’d recognise it anywhere.”

Another person added: “Poodle is defo Gary Barlow putting an accent on.”

Another said: “Why does poodle sound like GARY BARLOW.”

Viewers also believe Poodle could be Gary Barlow because of the clue they revealed to the panel.

They said: “I once went on a long walkies.” Which fans think could be a reference to Gary’s trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in 2009.

Someone tweeted: “Is Poodle Gary Barlow? He went for a long ‘walkies’ up Kilimanjaro to raise money, and if you listen to the performance it does rather sound like him.”

What do The Masked Singer judges think?

The panel of judges all picked up on the potential drag queen clue which lead to guesses like Paul O’Grady and Michael Ball, given their stage work.

However, Rylan Clark and singer Adam Lambert who once toured with Queen, were also added to the mix.

