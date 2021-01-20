Irish chef Donal Skehan was in the This Morning studio today with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Who is Donal Skehan?

Donal is an Irish TV chef from Dublin.

He specialises in food programmes and has served as a co-presenter and judge on the BBC’s Junior MasterChef, alongside John Torode.

His other TV appearances include shows such as Worst Cooks in America, Saturday Kitchen, Nerdy Nummies and Sugar Rush Christmas.

ITV viewers will know him from his appearances on This Morning, though, as he has appeared on the show several times before.

Donal was born on June 3, 1986 and is 36 years old.

Is Irish chef Donal married? Who is his wife?

Yes, Donal is married to Sofie Larsson.

Sofie, who is Swedish, and Donal have been together since 2006 and tied the knot in 2015.

He asked her to marry him after they had been together for eight years.

They were on a romantic getaway in Paris, in may 2014, when he popped the question.

They reportedly said ‘I do’ at an intimate ceremony held at Lisnavagh House in Carlow, a town in the south east of Ireland.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Donal said he was super nervous before their big day.

He told the publication: “In the whole lead up the wedding that was the most nervous I was because so much organisation goes into making the day happen that all of a sudden, silence falls and you are left standing there.

“That was the moment that hit me and I thought ‘Oh my God, we are getting married.’ For me, that was a slightly nervous moment.”

However, the rest of their wedding day was “perfect”, he said.

Donal continued: “The rest of the day was an absolute dream and soon as Sofie came into the room, it was perfect.”

Does Donal Skehan have children?

Yes, Donal has two sons, one called Noah and another named Oliver.

The TV chef and his wife welcomed Noah to the world in 2017 and Oliver arrived at the end of 2019.

He told fans on Instagram, as he shared his second tot’s name: “Hello baby Oliver! This time last week little Ollie arrived into our world and we’ve been smitten ever since.

“Taking time to soak it all in and enjoying every minute! Settling in to life as parents of two has had plenty of ups and downs but wrapping up week one with a smile. Oliver Kai Skehan, I hope you’re ready for the fun! Thanks for all the sweet messages.”

