Holly Willoughby wore a black and white Ted Baker dress to front This Morning today and, while some loved the look, others really didn’t.

One blasted the pretty blonde presenter for dressing like she was attending a funeral.

Although other This Morning viewers certainly weren’t mourning the look.

In fact, many of Holly’s Instagram followers said they loved the dress.

Holly Willoughby wore a black and white dress as she fronted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby wears divisive black dress today

Uploading her usual #HWstyle shot ahead of the show, Holly revealed she was wearing a Ted Baker mini dress.

Stylist Danielle Whiteman teamed the shirt dress with a white bodysuit underneath, thick black tights and black ankle boots.

The dress featured a skater-style skirt and white piping around the hem, waist, cuffs and down the very middle of the dress.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans divided over expensive leather dress

It costs £159 and is available online in sizes 6-14.

Sizes 16 and 18 have already sold out, such is the Holly effect.

One viewer did comment, in fact, that they “wished” the brand did “bigger sizes”.

What did viewers say about the dress?

As always, Brits were divided over the dress today.

One moaned: “Love the dress. Still £159 [sad face].”

Another said: “Love the dress and only £159.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby reassured by headteacher as she admits homeschooling struggles

Another declared Holly’s dress as a “bit of a schoolteacher look”.

It looks like you’re dressed for a funeral. Brightness is what we need at the moment. Sorry Holly.

Others were pretty blatant with their dislike for the dress, though.

“This doesn’t suit you,” they started.

The viewer then begged the presenter to wear something more colourful to help bring a little sunshine into viewers’ lives.

God knows, we certainly need it!

“It looks like you’re dressed for a funeral,” they added.

“Brightness is what we need at the moment. Sorry Holly,” the post concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly’s 40th birthday is fast approaching

Another was ruder still and told Holly she was “too old to wear a skirt that short”.

Holly turns 40 on February 10 and she looks fantastic.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, we say Holls.

And the majority of her followers agreed.

“You look amazing,” said one.

“Such a gorgeous look on you,” another added.

“Holly Willoughby you are the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen!” another declared.

What did you think of the dress Holly Willoughby wore on the show today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.