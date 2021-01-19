Holly Willoughby has divided viewers with her rather expensive outfit on This Morning today (January 19).

Ahead of the appearing on the ITV show, Holly uploaded her usual #HWstyle photo to Instagram as she sported a soft burgundy shirt dress.

However, some fans were left slightly disappointed with the £449 price tag for the fashionable leather number.

Holly Willoughby outfit: What was she wearing?

Showing off the outfit, Holly revealed the leather-look shirt dress is actually from Whistles.

The midi dress is complete with a collar, side pockets and a tie-waist detail.

The outfit, which can be found on the Whistles website, costs a staggering £449.

She finished off the look with a pair of black staple heels from L.K. Bennett London.

Holly Willoughby divided This Morning viewers with her expensive outfit (Credit: ITV)

Captioning the shot, the presenter, 39, wrote: “Morning Tuesday… need a bit of help on your crystal quest.

“The gorgeous @your_emmalucy is on the show today… see you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle. Dress by @thisiswhistles.”

What did viewers think of Holly’s outfit?

Plenty of fans loved Holly’s look, with one saying: “You look amazing in this dress!!”

A second added: “This look is EVERYTHING.”

The presenter opted for a soft burgundy shirt dress (Credit: ITV)

However, others believed the hefty price tag was a little much.

One pointed out: “Love this dress. Shame it’s nearly 500 quid.”

Another agreed: “I know I couldn’t believe it!”

In addition, a third commented: “I bet she’ll never wear it again.”

The Whistles dress costs £449 (Credit: ITV)

How can I replicate Holly’s look?

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, then look no further.

In addition to Holly’s stunning dress, there are plenty of low budget alternatives out there.

In fact, we found a similar design from Monsoon, which is currently down to £32.50 in the sale.

Instead of burgundy, the dress is forest green and features a point collar, puff sleeves and a button-through front.

You can find it here!

Meanwhile, there’s also a burgundy shoulder pad jumper dress available on Pretty Little Thing.

The jumper dress is pretty similar to Holly’s – without the button detailing.

Get yours for as little as £10 here!

