Holly Willoughby has divided viewers with her rather expensive outfit on This Morning today (January 19).
Ahead of the appearing on the ITV show, Holly uploaded her usual #HWstyle photo to Instagram as she sported a soft burgundy shirt dress.
However, some fans were left slightly disappointed with the £449 price tag for the fashionable leather number.
Holly Willoughby outfit: What was she wearing?
Showing off the outfit, Holly revealed the leather-look shirt dress is actually from Whistles.
The midi dress is complete with a collar, side pockets and a tie-waist detail.
The outfit, which can be found on the Whistles website, costs a staggering £449.
She finished off the look with a pair of black staple heels from L.K. Bennett London.
Captioning the shot, the presenter, 39, wrote: “Morning Tuesday… need a bit of help on your crystal quest.
“The gorgeous @your_emmalucy is on the show today… see you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle. Dress by @thisiswhistles.”
What did viewers think of Holly’s outfit?
Plenty of fans loved Holly’s look, with one saying: “You look amazing in this dress!!”
A second added: “This look is EVERYTHING.”
However, others believed the hefty price tag was a little much.
One pointed out: “Love this dress. Shame it’s nearly 500 quid.”
Another agreed: “I know I couldn’t believe it!”
In addition, a third commented: “I bet she’ll never wear it again.”
How can I replicate Holly’s look?
If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, then look no further.
In addition to Holly’s stunning dress, there are plenty of low budget alternatives out there.
In fact, we found a similar design from Monsoon, which is currently down to £32.50 in the sale.
Instead of burgundy, the dress is forest green and features a point collar, puff sleeves and a button-through front.
You can find it here!
Meanwhile, there’s also a burgundy shoulder pad jumper dress available on Pretty Little Thing.
The jumper dress is pretty similar to Holly’s – without the button detailing.
Get yours for as little as £10 here!
