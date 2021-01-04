Amanda Byram has been on TV screens for years on both sides of the Atlantic.

The gorgeous presenter has dabbled in modelling and presenting, and is even now an author on the side.

Most recently, she joined Channel 4 series Food Unwrapped.

But what else is there to know about her?

Amanda Byram is a television presenter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Amanda Byram?

Amanda Byram was born on June 16 , 1973 in Dublin, Ireland.

She started her career working as a model, before becoming an author and moving into television presenting.

She is a certified Level 3 personal trainer.

She’s best known for presenting Total Wipeout (Credit: BBC)

Is Amanda Byram married?

Amanda is marred to former model Julian Okines, whom she wed in 2016.

She previously dated comedian Patrick Kielty before he tied the knot with Cat Deeley.

“When I met Julian, it was literally, ‘Oh! I see now. I get it, I get it, I get it. This is actually it’,” she told the Sunday Independent’s Life Magazine.

She was once engaged to Aussie rugby player Craig McMullen, but ended up cancelling the wedding shortly before her big day.

Amanda tied the knot in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Amanda get famous?

She rose to fame as a model initially, and starred in Joe Dolan’s music video for Good Looking Woman.

Amanda relocated to LA where she began bagging herself presenting roles.

She hosted The Swan in 2008, a reality show where so-called “ugly ducklings” would receive extreme makeovers.

Amanda also bagged roles presenting Entertainment Tonight and the popular game show Grand Slam for GSN.

However, her breakout UK TV role came in 2009 when she began presenting BBC series Total Wipeout opposite Richard Hammond.

The series came to an end in 2012.

In 2016, Amanda began presenting the Irish version of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Nicky Byrne.

Over the last few years, she created her own fitness apparel brand called “Body by Byram”.

Amanda now presents Food Unwrapped (Credit: BBC)

When did Amanda Byram join Food Unwrapped?

Food Unwrapped asks all the important questions about the food on our plates.

Amanda joined the show for its ninth season last year.

Channel 4, Deputy Head of Features and Formats Sean Doyle said at the time: “I’m proud to welcome three fantastic new faces in the form of Andi, Amanda and Briony to the Food Unwrapped team.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the hard work of the entire team who have delivered brilliant shows that have had a fantastic run of ratings of late, making Food Unwrapped a key fixture of the channel’s schedule.”

