Piers Morgan slams Kirstie Allsopp over ‘cretinous’ coronavirus advice in Twitter spat

Piers Morgan has hit out at Kirstie Allsopp over her “cretinous” coronavirus advice on Twitter.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, reignited their long-standing feud as he sarcastically lashed out at her “expert advice” on the pandemic.

It came after the Location, Location, Location star slammed the BBC for “frightening parents, grandparents and children” on social media.

Piers Morgan and Kirstie Allsopp: What did they say?

Taking to Twitter yesterday (January 3), Kirstie, 49, initially wrote: “Call me when the BBC Twitter accounts have stopped using this platform to frighten parents, grandparents and children.

“Until then this is no place for me. Covid is a horrible disease, to control it we have to accept all sorts of limitations, but scaring kids is unacceptable.”

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Piers, who later shared a picture of the presenter to his profile.

Alongside the snap, he penned: “Of all the people I least want to hear from when it comes to expert advice on coronavirus, TV estate agent Kirstie Allsopp and her cretinous trampoline analogies are top of the list.”

Of all the people I least want to hear from when it comes to expert advice on coronavirus, TV estate agent Kirstie Allsopp and her cretinous trampoline analogies are top of the list. pic.twitter.com/AtFMCeELST — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 3, 2021

Why did Kirstie anger fans?

Kirstie’s post follows shortly after she angered fans over her previous comments on COVID-19.

In a separate tweet, the TV star urged parents not to overly worry about their children testing positive for the virus.

She told her 422,000 followers: “COVID is a horrible disease but it is very, very, very rare for it to impact children.

“They are still at far more danger from journeys in cars, or swimming, or trampolining than COVID. Please do not let anyone persuade you otherwise.”

However, dozens of angry social media users were left furious by her remark.

One replied: “Stick to making baubles and leave important stuff to the educated. Teachers are and will die.

“I will never comprehend why the vain and hard of thinking feel they have anything to offer on important issues.”

A second said: “Children are super-spreaders, Kirstie. Whilst most won’t be affected by it, they bring it home to vulnerable family like me.”

Have the pair argued in the past?

It isn’t the first time Piers and Kirstie have publicly fallen out.

Back in March, the two presenters clashed on Twitter, after Kirstie was called out for travelling to her second home in Devon during lockdown.

Following the spat, Piers claimed the TV estate agent got in touch with ITV bosses to demand he say sorry.

Speaking to The Mirror, Piers explained: “She got a load of TV execs to call me up trying to get me to stop and apologise.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to be joking’.

In addition, he added: “It was a very short phone call. I said, ‘I’m entitled to my opinion and I intend to keep saying it’, which they accepted.”

