Piers Morgan clashed with his Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new podcast.

Returning to Monday’s show following his Christmas break, Piers had some strong words for the royal couple.

Meghan and Harry released the first episode of the Spotify podcast, Archewell Audio, and it featured their son Archie who wished listeners a happy new year.

Piers Morgan has some strong words for Meghan and Harry (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say on Good Morning Britain?

Speaking about the podcast, Piers asked: “Have we got that gut-wrenching bit where they bring in the little kid.

“They’re so desperate to protect his privacy, they use him to flog their podcast.”

He added: “When ginge and cringe did their podcast…”

Piers accused Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ Archie to ‘flog’ their podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna cut in: “That’s a terrible thing to say.”

Piers said: “Well he’s got ginger hair and she makes me cringe.

“When they did their Spotify thing and little Archie was brought in to flog it with his line, did it not make you go [gestured to show him cringing]?”

Susanna said: “No, he is a part of their family and if they want to include him then why not?”

As an audio clip played of Archie wishing listeners a happy new year, Susanna gushed: “I think it’s gorgeous!”

Susanna defended Meghan and Harry’s podcast (Credit: ITV)

Shaking his head, Piers said: “Really gorgeous and, of course, a perfect way to protect his privacy.”

Susanna and Piers then clashed again over Meghan and Harry keeping their royal titles.

Well he’s got ginger hair and she makes me cringe.

Piers said: “Here’s my point, hear me out.

“It all comes down to the same thing. Would Spotify have given them £2 if they weren’t the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?”

Susanna said: “Yes, they would have still given them the money. They would because they’ve got the profile.”

The presenters didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to Meghan and Harry (Credit: ITV)

Piers and Susanna clash

Piers hit back: “They wouldn’t have the profile without being members of the royal family.

“They are fleecing their royal titles to make money, you know they are.”

However, Susanna pointed out: “If you strip them of their titles, they will still be Harry and Meghan.”

Piers replied: “Fine, let them go and do their thing as Meghan and Harry, but stop using the Queen.

“I’m sorry, we’ve had this debate many times.

Meghan and Harry released their podcast last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It is completely inappropriate for members of the royal family to use their titles to fleece commercial entities in this way.”

Susanna said: “They haven’t done any fleecing. Spotify gave them the money.”

