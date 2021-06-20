Who is actor Jack McMullen, who plays Daniel in Time on BBC One?

Mark Cobden gets a new cellmate in episode two of Time (Sunday June 13 2021), but who plays Daniel in the BBC One series?

Jack McMullen portrays the character, who killed a man on a night out and is currently serving a lengthy sentence in prison.

Waterloo Road fans may well recognise the actor from his previous role in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jack’s career and his character in Time.

***Warning: may contain spoilers from episode two and three of Time***

Jack McMullen portrays Daniel in Time (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Daniel in Time?

Actor Jack McMullen portrays Daniel in Time.

Daniel becomes Mark Cobden’s new cellmate in episode two of the BBC One drama.

And he inadvertently causes Mark some serious problems…

Daniel is in prison for stabbing another boy during a fight.

Despite his heinous crime, Daniel is a likeable character and one viewers can relate to.

Who is Jack McMullen and what has he been in before?

Jack is an English actor and writer, who’s been on our TV screens since he was a young boy.

He appeared as Josh McLoughlin in Brookside when he was just 11 in 2002.

He played the role until the show’s final episode in November 2003.

Jack went on to play Tigger Johnson in Grange Hill from 2004 to 2008.

He’s also appeared in The Bill, Doctors, Casualty and Moving On.

Between 2010 and 2012, he appeared in Waterloo Road.

The actor played real life convict Dean Kelly in ITV1’s drama Little Boy Blue.

Dean Kelly was jailed in 2009 for helping Rhys Jones’ killer Sean Mercer hide the murder weapon.

George Sampson as Kyle Stack and Jack McMullen as Finn Sharkey in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC One)

Who did Jack McMullen play in Waterloo Road?

Jack first appeared as Finn Sharkey in Waterloo Road in 2010.

He portrayed the schoolboy for two years until 2012 (appearing in series five, six and seven).

The character was best friends with Josh Stevenson, Tom Clarkson’s son.

Introduced in series five, Finn was the bad boy with a troubled past having been excluded from his previous schools.

His storyline tackled young suicide when he attempted to take his own life with Amy Porter.

How old is Jack McMullen and where is he from?

Jack Michael McMullen was born on February 22 1991 in Liverpool, Merseyside.

He is currently 30 years old.

Jack portrayed Dean Kelly in Little Boy Blue (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Daniel in Time? Is Jack married, single or other?

Jack’s personal life remains a mystery.

There is no sign of a significant other on his official Twitter or Instagram accounts.

Jack is thought to be single, with no wife or children.

Time continues on Sunday June 13 2021 at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes are available to watch on iPlayer.

