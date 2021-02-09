Micah Richards is sitting in the Match Of The Day studio for the live FA Cup fifth-round match between Manchester United and West Ham United tonight (Tuesday February 9) but who did he play for?

Alongside the former England international is Alan Shearer and host Gary Lineker.

But who is Micah Richards and who did he used to play for?

Micah on Sky Sports (Credit: Sky Sports)

Who did Match Of The Day pundit Micah Richards play for?

Born in Birmingham in 1988, 33-year-old Micah burst onto the scene with Manchester City.

A sturdy, quick defender who could either play at right-back or in central defence, he also rose through the England age groups.

He made his England Under-21 debut in 2006, and then his full England debut in that same year.

However, thanks to a succession of injuries and declining form he fell out of favour in Manchester.

In 2014 he went to Italy to play for Fiorentina.

But he only lasted a year abroad, signing a four-year contract with Aston Villa back in the Premier League.

Back at the Villa, he became club captain.

Why did Micah Richards retire?

On July 26 2019, he announced his retirement aged 31 because of a persistent knee problem.

Speaking with BBC Sport, he said: “From when I was a young kid I dreamed that I would win the Premier League and play for England and I am very proud I achieved both.”

Upon his retirement he apologised to the fans of his hometown club, saying they had not seen the “best of him”.

Micah is now a pundit on TV (Credit: Sky Sports)

What does Match Of The Day star Micah do now?

Micah now works for the BBC and Sky Sports as a football pundit, regularly appearing across radio and television.

After his retirement, he also accepted a job at Manchester City in an ambassadorial role.

He said of the role: “It is great to be asked to come back and be involved at City, because they hold a special place in my heart.

“Everyone there took me under their wing right from when I joined.”

He’s also a fervent anti-racist campaigner and has appeared in programmes about racism on Sky Sports.

Micah out on the town during his younger days (Credit: Seb / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Has Micah been involved in any controversy?

Like most modern footballers in the public eye, Micah has had his fair share of controversies.

In 2006 it was alleged that he had breached contract by his former agency.

The following year in 2007, the News Of World named Micah as one of two men caught having sex with a female fan in a disabled toilet.

Manchester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson said: “I have spoken to him about it.”

Meanwhile, in 2009 it was claimed that Micah was involved in an assault outside a nightclub.

Ultimately, the charges were dropped.

A lot of fans asked me to show Roy a funny video from TikTok and I wasn’t going to let you all down… I just can’t play you the real audio 🤣😡 pic.twitter.com/a4BbKH8UBo — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) February 7, 2021

Is Micah friends with Roy Keane?

Micah regularly appears on Sky Sports alongside former no-nonsense Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Whereas Roy is not known for joking around, Micah’s infectious laugh and personality means that they’re chalk and cheese.

However, Micah says of the unlikely partnership: “Roy is an amazing guy — one of the nicest guys I have ever met.

“But it is not an act. When he is on camera, he believes that. Roy is like, ‘Look at them, they are all celebrating and they haven’t won anything!’”

