Many devoted Saturday Kitchen viewers will today be wondering: Where is host Matt Tebbutt? And when is he back on the BBC show?

It was revealed last weekend that Matt, 49, would not be appearing on this Saturday’s (February 11) episode.

Not all fans were impressed by the announcement, tweeted out at the end of the last programme’s airing.

And that’s because several social media users made it clear they weren’t entirely sold on Matt’s replacement.

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt is not hosting the show this weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Alex Jones stands in on Saturday Kitchen

The One Show’s Alex Jones was announced as Matt’s temporary replacement.

At the time, some Twitter fans wondered why a show favourite such as Olly Smith was not stepping into the breach instead.

“I like Alex Jones. But Olly is better,” one person stated.

And someone else suggested Alex doesn’t have the culinary chops to anchor the programme.

They wrote: “Sorry – wrong choice. It’s a foodie show – it needs a foodie presenter. Olly is perfect when he steps in – a natural with the guests too.”

The One Show presenter steps in (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Where is Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt and when is he back?

Matt fans need not worry too much. The presenter is expected back on the box very soon.

However, his exact return date is not currently confirmed.

But going by Matt’s recent social media posts, it may be the case that he is very far away indeed!

He recently shared a snap on Instagram in which he appears to be abroad.

The image, uploaded three days ago, shows him with Andi Oliver at a restaurant – and the location is tagged as being in Barbados. Matt also added the hashtag ‘#worknotwork’ in his post’s caption.

However, it isn’t clear when the pic may have been taken.

Nonetheless there may be a further clue about when Matt is available to host Saturday Kitchen again.

Olly Smith was some viewers’ pick to stand in for Matt (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fellow chef Rachel Allan wrote in the comments section: “Awww great!! Send @sophiemichell my love, and see you in 2 weeks!!”

So does that indicate Matt might be away for a fortnight? And if so, will Alex stand in for him again? We’ll keep you posted.

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday, February 18, at 10am.

