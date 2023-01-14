Saturday Kitchen viewers’ plea to Matt Tebbutt as they detect ‘change’ in his appearance

Saturday Kitchen viewers took to social media today (January 14) after claiming to detect a change in the appearance of host Matt Tebbutt.

Fans pondered whether Matt, 49, may have tweaked his look during a programme that included Oti Mabuse as a guest.

Also appearing on today’s episode was chefs Theo Randall and Patrick Williams, as well as author Gem Ogston and wine expert Olly Smith.

Some Saturday Kitchen viewers reckoned they could see a change in Matt Tebbutt, pictured here on the show last week (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt news

Claims about Matt’s appearance were initially sparked on Twitter this morning after a snap was shared from the programme’s account.

It showed Matt sitting alongside his guests as they all smiled for the camera, with the tweet urging viewers to tune in.

But as they did, some suggested Matt – or more specifically his hair – looked different to their eyes.

However, the viewers making the claims were not wondering whether Matt had had his barnet cut, or restyled.

Instead, they questioned whether the shade of his hair had altered. And one cheeky person even joked Matt was wearing a wig!

How viewers reacted to Matt Tebbutt today

That viewer claimed to Matt: “#SaturdayKitchen @matt_tebbutt @jollyolly Matt. Just seen the teaser for today’s show and you are dying your hair too dark!!! Looking like a wig!”

“Has Matt Tebbutt dyed his hair?” wondered someone else.

And somebody else reacted to that post: “Men, please don’t ever dye your hair!!”

Meanwhile, another person also agreed they thought they could see a change in Matt.

Directing their words at Matt’s account, they claimed: “Looks like they did you up like a kipper with that hair dye.

“It looks the same colour as the tomatoes he just poured over the food.”

They added, including a couple of laughing emojis in their post: “Very funny.”

However, there didn’t appear to be any significant difference between Matt’s hair today and in recent episodes.

So could there be a need for some people to adjust their tellies?

One person claimed Matt has dyed his hair ‘too dark’ – but has there been any change at all? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Elsewhere on the show, some Twitter users also reacted to Matt’s interactions with ex Strictly star Oti.

At one point, as he handed her a dish, Matt said to her: “Here you are, darling.”

But one user complained: “Beginning to get a little annoyed that Matt keeps calling Oti ‘darling’. He doesn’t normally do this.”

And another person tweeted: “Not just me who’s noticed Matt is calling Oti ‘darling’ a lot then #SaturdayKitchen.”

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One next Saturday, January 21, at 10am.

