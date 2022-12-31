Viewers of Saturday Kitchen have been left irritated after watching Tom Allen on this morning’s episode.

Comedian Tom joined presenter and chef Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen’s New Year’s Eve special.

Chefs Poppy O’Toole and Jeremy Lee created a special New Year’s party. But something distracted viewers.

Saturday Kitchen fans annoyed

In fact, some of those watching at home threatened to “defect” to James Martin, as they accused the show – and Tom Allen’s fans – of being too loud.

Viewers were annoyed by Tom and his female fans (Credit: Splash News)

And, taking to Twitter, disgruntled fans voiced their annoyance with Tom Allen and his female fans.

One viewer wrote: “Can whoever it is shrieking with laughter at everything Tom Allen says please shut the [bleep] up, he’s not THAT amusing.”

Tom Allen should give these 3 women free tickets to all his shows – guaranteed to laugh just because he’s breathing… #SaturdayKitchen — Mr.Chambers (@mr_chambers_) December 31, 2022

Just because Tom Allen is shouting the rest of you don’t need to!! #SaturdayKitchen pic.twitter.com/mAABFL4pbx — Fools (@world_foolish) December 31, 2022

“Hi I’m Tom Allen..” Female guests… #saturdaykitchen

Jesus, give it a rest pic.twitter.com/HY9akaeGca — just me (@theproperKP) December 31, 2022

Tom Allan is funny, but he’s not THAT funny, ladies. Gawd. I’m defecting to James Martin. #SaturdayKitchen — Sue Couch (@suzifulham) December 31, 2022

Jeremy and Tom

Meanwhile, others have called for Tom and Jeremy to have their own show together.

The duo certainly bounced off each other as they discussed streaky bacon.

Even Matt commented on their chemistry, asking if they had ever met and joking it was like two worlds colliding.

Matt asked if Jeremy and Tom had met before (Credit: BBC)

Fans commented on Twitter, with one saying he is “charming and effortlessly hilarious”.

“Tom Allen is always a brilliant guest!” one viewer gushed. “Charming and effortlessly hilarious! Just love him!”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Just the funniest show ever this morning. Please, please can Tom Allen be a regular co-presenter it would be amazing.”

Someone else added: “Knew it would be good…….but it’s even better than I envisioned. Brilliant!”

