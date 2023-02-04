Saturday Kitchen viewers have discovered Matt Tebbutt will be taking a break from the BBC One series – and they’re really not impressed.

The One Show’s Alex Jones was announced as Matt’s temporary replacement next week.

But many fans wondered why a show favourite was not stepping up to fill Matt’s role while he is away.

Gennaro Contaldo, right of Matt, and Jo Brand, right of Olly, were among the guests on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC)

How Saturday Kitchen fans reacted to Matt Tebbutt replacement

Responding to the tweet announcement, several social media users indicated they thought Alex wasn’t the right pick to step in.

“Poor choice. Should be a chef. Giving James Martin the audience,” one Twitter user grumbled.

Another insisted: “Sorry – wrong choice It’s a foodie show – it needs a foodie presenter. Olly is perfect when he steps in – a natural with the guests too.”

And someone else claimed: “Alex can’t cook, by her own admission! There are other chefs and of course lovely Olly who could have stepped in!”

🚨 NEXT SATURDAY!🚨 Matt’s away so we’re giving @MissAlexjones the keys to the studio to host #SaturdayKitchen!🤩 Join us at 10am on @BBCOne to see what she has in store!👀 pic.twitter.com/ZQMeFVR4jk — SaturdayKitchen (@SaturdayKitchen) February 4, 2023

Matt won’t be hosting next week (Credit: BBC)

‘Give Olly the gig’

Indeed, Olly’s name came up more than any other in the comments as a potential substitute for Matt.

“Why? Isn’t Olly available?” one person questioned.

“I like Alex Jones. But Olly is better,” someone else chipped in.

Another fan lamented: “Such a shame you couldn’t find a chef or give @jollyolly the gig, he was brilliant last time.”

Isn’t Olly available?

And yet another person had the wine buff at the top of a list of people they’d prefer to Alex.

“Olly or Angela [Hartnett] or Anna [Haugh] (or even Poppy [O’Toole] if you are brave) to host. Alex definitely ace as a guest,” they tweeted.

Viewers are keen to see Olly Smith fill in for Matt (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, another disgruntled viewer suggested Olly could be the anchor in a “perfect” combo that, yet again, did not include Alex.

“Sorry, not a good choice,” they tweeted.

“Why not Anna H or The Hairy Bikers? Or even better, Olly can host and Helen do the wine?! That would be perfect.”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers’ plea to Matt Tebbutt as they detect ‘change’ in his appearance

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One next Saturday, February 11, at 10am.

