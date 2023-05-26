Where is Nick Berry now? The truth about why he quit acting for good

Anyone who watched telly in the 80s, 90s and 00s will remember the actor Nick Berry, who starred in some of the most popular TV shows at the time – but where is he now?

Nick made his name in EastEnders, winning over soap audiences with his role as Simon Wicks – aka heartthrob Wicksy. Audiences loved the actor so much, he subsequently won the lead role in huge TV hits including Heartbeat, Harbour Lights, and In Deep.

The nation was shocked when Nick stepped away from the limelight at the height of his fame. So why did he quit acting, and where is Nick Berry now?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Nick Berry appearing on Loose Women in 2011 (Credit: Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

What was Nick Berry famous for?

Actor Nick Berry was the TV darling of the 80s and 90s, starring in some of the most popular TV shows at the time. He shot to fame playing lovable rogue Simon ‘Wicksy’ Wicks in EastEnders, before moving on to leading man status.

Perhaps he is most famous for playing policeman Nick Rowan in the ITV hit series Heartbeat. Nick portrayed the character from 1992 until he quit in 1998, and was replaced by Jason Durr. But some would argue the show wasn’t the same after Nick left, and the series ended for good in 2010.

Heartbeat followed the lives and adventures of the police constabulary in the 1960s, based in Ashfordly and Aidensfield. The series aired on Sundays during the primetime slot.

Nick went on to portray Lt. Cmdr. Mike Nicholls in two series of Harbour Lights. Then he played Liam Ketman opposite Stephen Tompkinson in three series of In Deep.

The duo starred as undercover detectives who did whatever it took to bring down various criminal targets. The series ended in 2003, and Nick has not acting in a TV series since. Although he made a surprise return to EastEnders in 2012 for just one scene.

Nick also enjoyed a successful music career, releasing UK chart singles including Every Loser Wins in 1986, which went to number one. He also sang the theme song from Heartbeat in 1992, which was a cover of the Buddy Holly song.

Who did Nick Berry play in EastEnders and how did he leave?

Nick Berry starred as Simon Wicks, aka Wicksy, in the BBC soap EastEnders from 1985 to his departure in 1990. Simon Wicks was the son of Pat Evans and Brian Wicks, brother of David and father of Steven.

He proved quite the hit with the ladies, and notoriously enjoyed flings with Donna Ludlow, Mary Smith, Naima Jeffery, Sharon Watts, and Cindy Williams. Cindy eventually fell pregnant with Simon’s child, but he refused to have anything to do with it. She later married Ian Beale and deceived him into thinking that baby Steven was his.

Simon’s relationship with Sharon Watts subsequently got more serious, but he found the commitment daunting, and eventually resumed his affair with Cindy. When Ian found out, he tried to ruin Simon’s life – and even end it, when he tried to kill Simon by sabotaging the brakes of the van he was driving on Christmas Day 1990.

Subsequently, Simon, Cindy and Steven left Walford to start a new life together the following day. We later heard that Simon had abandoned them and moved to New Zealand.

After quitting EastEnders, BBC’s rival ITV offered Nick Berry a lucrative deal, and he went on to star in Heartbeat.

Nick Berry returned to EastEnders as Simon Wicks in 2012 (Credit: BBC One)

Simon Wicks’ surprise return to EastEnders for mum Pat’s funeral

Soap viewers were thrilled when Nick Berry made a surprise return to the BBC soap in 2012 for just one scene. His character showed up after on-screen mum Pat Evans’ funeral. Wicksy appeared in a special segment that was broadcast after the show’s credits had rolled.

Viewers saw a grey-haired Wicksy at Pat’s graveside after dark. He placed a floral tribute on the grave and said: “Goodbye mum”. He then disappeared into the shadows…

How old is Nick Berry now?

Nick Berry was born on April 16, 1963, in Woodford, Essex.

He is currently 60 years of age.

Nick Berry as PC Nick Rowan in Heartbeat (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Where is Nick Berry now?

Actor Nick Berry has now retired from acting. Apart from his brief appearance to honour Pat in EastEnders in 2012, Nick has not been seen on screen since 2003 – 20 years ago!

Since then, Nick has remained largely out of the limelight in a bid to focus on his family life. He lives in Epping in Essex, with his wife, two sons and beloved pet dog.

Nick decided to quit his TV career to be a stay-at-home dad to his sons Louis and Finley, who he shares with wife Rachel Robertson. At the time, he said his busy schedule was “robbing” him of time with his two young sons.

He told Mail Online in a 2011 interview: “I chose to be a stay-at-home dad and have loved it. I always said that when the boys were teenagers I could go back, but the longer you don’t do something the harder it is to do it, and I haven’t really missed it.

“While I’d never say never, I’m genuinely happy as I am. The job was great. You’re driven everywhere, fed every five minutes and told what to do and where to go.

“What I struggled with was that the boys were very young and I felt like I was away filming all the time. I’d been blessed with these little people and yet I wasn’t really there. I realised I wanted to be at home.”

Will he return to acting?

Although Nick says “never say never” about a possible return to acting, it’s looking unlikely. The actor revealed he “was never that comfortable in the spotlight”. He added: “Some of the egos you can do without. A lot of actors take themselves so seriously but, by and large, you’re getting paid to show off.”

Nick Berry ran his own production company called Valentine Productions after retiring from acting. However, he resigned from the company in October 2019.

Recent pictures show Nick with a full grey beard, and head of hair. According to the Mail Online website, Nick Berry amassed an estimated £5 million from his time in the spotlight, which was enough to buy a house in Epping, Essex, and a beach house in Hove.

Appearing on Loose Women in a rare TV appearance in 2011, Nick admitted he might “have to get another dog” when his sons left home. They are now in their 20s.

Nick Berry as Simon Wicks in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Is Nick Berry still married to Rachel Robertson?

Nick Berry and wife Rachel Robertson are still very much married. They tied the knot in 1994 and decided to make family life a priority not long after.

The couple have two boys, Louis (born 1995) and Finley (born 1998). Louis is now 28, while Finley is 25.

Rachel was also an actress. She is perhaps best known for movies The Jungle Book (1994) and Mack the Knife (1989). Rachel also popped up in episodes of A Touch of Frost, The Bill, and even Heartbeat!

Nick Berry and Gillian Taylforth return from a sun-drenched holiday in 1987 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Did Nick Berry date Gillian Taylforth?

During his time on EastEnders, Nick Berry was in a relationship with fellow cast member Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale.

The on-screen stepmother and stepson dated for three years between 1985 and 1988. At the time, their romance attracted a lot of attention, due to their eight-year age gap.

In 1988, the pair parted ways and Gillian began dating Geoff Knights, who would go on to be her long term partner.

Iconic episodes of EastEnders are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

