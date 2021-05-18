When is The Pact next on and when does the BBC series end?

The Pact made its debut on BBC One last night (May 17th) but when is next on?

The show follows the mystery surrounding the death of a brewery boss.

Four co-workers, Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat are forced into a pact of silence in a bid to cover their tracks and stop the truth being revealed.

The BBC drama is currently intriguing viewers (Credit: BBC One)

When is The Pact next on?

The first episode of The Pact aired on Monday (May 17th) on BBC One.

The Pact episode 2 will air tonight (May 18th).

It then won’t return for episode 3 until Monday May 24.

The finale will air June 2 on BBC One.

Its cast includes Laura Fraser, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Eiry Thomas and Heledd Gwynn (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes of The Pact are there?

There will be six episodes of The Pact series 1.

All episodes are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Aneurin Barnard stars as Jack Evans (Credit: BBC One)

The Pact cast: Who stars in the BBC drama?

Dunkirk actor Aneurin Barnard stars as murdered brewery boss Jack Evans.

Traces actress Laura Fraser stars as Anna Price, while Corrie‘s Julie Hesmondhalgh is Nancy.

Meanwhile, Keeping Faith actress Eiry Thomas plays Louie, while Holby City star Heledd Gwynn stars as Cat.

Rakie Ayola portrays investigating officer DS Holland.

Nick Andrews, BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning, said the show aimed to build on the success of Welsh drama Keeping Faith.

“The Pact is such an exciting commission for BBC Wales.

“It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama, and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work.

“It’s a brilliant story and the strong cast and crew make this a highly anticipated series.”

Meanwhile, after episode 1 aired viewers rushed to Twitter to point out its “implausible” plot.

The whole series is available to watch on iPlayer.

