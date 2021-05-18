The Pact began on BBC One last night and not all viewers have chosen to review it favourably after spotting what they claim is a gaping plot hole.

The new crime series – which airs its second episode tonight – had viewers crying “implausible” at the screen.

The Pact cast includes Laura Fraser, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Eiry Thomas and Heledd Gwynn (Credit: BBC One)

The Pact review – what happened in episode one?

The six-part series tells the story of four pals who work in a family-run craft brewery in Wales.

However, ever since the retirement of company boss Arwel, his son Jack hasn’t exactly made himself Britain’s Best Boss.

At a company booze-up in last night’s episode, Jack was caught taking cocaine in the toilets, insulted his auntie Louie and assaulted Tish.

The four pals decided to teach him a lesson and bundled his drunken frame into the back of Nancy’s car.

They drove him out to the woods and pulled down his trousers and left him there.

However, when they returned to check on him he was dead.

What was the plot hole that made The Pact ‘implausible’?

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to flag a plot hole that they just couldn’t get over.

When the workmates bundled drunk Jack into Nancy’s boot in the car park, surely CCTV would have caught them?

Viewers also thought that the car would have been picked up on CCTV when they drove him to the woods.

They have been back & forth to that crime scene… surely the car would have been caught on CCTV?

But, so far, there has been no CCTV intervention, and viewers spotted the omission.

One said: “They have been back & forth to that crime scene… surely the car would have been caught on CCTV? #ThePact.”

Another wrote: “#ThePact… wouldn’t there be CCTV outside that building?”

A third commented: “Is #ThePact filmed in the only town in England without CCTV on every building?

“Implausible from minute one.”

Who is the prime suspect?

Although it could be any of the four pals that killed Jack – or someone outside of their gang (hello Tish!) – viewers think they know who the culprit was.

Jack’s Auntie Louie had an argument with him in the toilets, and she’s involved in the whole inheritance business.

Could Louie have had the motive to kill her nephew?

Viewers seem to think so.

One said: “My money’s on the auntie.”

Episode two of The Pact is on tonight (Tuesday May 18) at 9pm on BBC One