BBC One’s new series The Pact follows the mysterious death of a young brewery boss and the chain of events it triggers – but how many episodes is The Pact?

Julie Hesmondhalgh and Laura Fraser star in The Pact (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes is The Pact?

The Pact on BBC One is six episodes in total.

The first episode follows four Welsh brewery workers whose drunken prank goes wrong at a boozy work event.

Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat bundle their unpopular boss Jack into a car and dump him in the woods.

However, the four employees later learn that Jack has been found dead.

They are subsequently drawn into a pact of silence to cover their tracks.

Screenwriter Pete McTighe came up with the idea, and the fantastic cast includes Laura Fraser, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Aneurin Barnard, Rakie Ayola and Eddie Marsan.

Jason Hughes stars as Anna’s police officer husband, who is called to investigate – with no idea that his wife is in the centre of the storm.

When is The Pact on?

The Pact starts on Monday May 17 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

The second episode airs the next day, on Tuesday May 18 2021 at 9pm.

Following episodes also air on Monday and Tuesday the following two weeks.

A dead body draws four employees into a pact of silence (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes is The Pact? Can I binge The Pact on iPlayer?

Good news for the impatient among you!

Viewers can watch the entire box set on iPlayer immediately after the first episode.

Binge away!

What is The Pact on BBC One about?

When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees into a fragile pact of silence.

Four Welsh brewery workers are bound by a secret that will change their lives forever after a drunken prank goes horribly wrong.

Dunkirk actor Aneurin Barnard stars as brewery boss Jack Evans.

He is found dead after four drunk workers bundle him into a car and leave him in the woods.

Traces actress Laura Fraser stars as Anna Price, while Corrie‘s Julie Hesmondhalgh is Nancy.

Meanwhile, Keeping Faith’s Eiry Thomas is Louie, and Holby City star Heledd Gwynn is Cat.

Rakie Ayola portrays investigating officer DS Holland.

Nick Andrews, BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning, says: “The Pact is such an exciting commission for BBC Wales.

“It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama, and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work.

“It’s a brilliant story and the strong cast and crew make this a highly anticipated series.”

The Pact starts on Monday May 17 2021 at 9pm on BBC One. It will be available as a box set on iPlayer after the first episode.

