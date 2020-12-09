The Pact is an upcoming crime thriller coming soon to the BBC, but who’s in the cast? And when does it start?

The brand new BBC Cymru Wales crime thriller stars former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh and began filming in September.

Here’s everything you need to know!

The cast of The Pact, coming soon to BBC (Credit: BBC Cymru Wales)

What is The Pact about on BBC?

The drama follows a group of five friends who are affected by a sudden death.

The death, traumatic in its own right, unveils a web of lies amongst them.

We’re told it’s a “gripping drama that delivers a huge emotional punch”.

It promises to be the next Keeping Faith.

Welsh drama Keeping Faith stars Eve Myles as a small-town Welsh lawyer whose life is turned upside down after her husband Evan goes missing.

When does The Pact air?

BBC Cymru Wales announced it had commissioned the brand new crime drama earlier this year.

The thriller began filming in September 2020.

It promises to be out in the spring of 2021.

Like Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, it will be available to watch on iPlayer.

Eve Myles in Keeping Faith, which was a huge success (Credit: BBC Wales)

Who stars in The Pact?

It’s a strong cast, including a soap favourite and a Breaking Bad star.

Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, takes centre stage in the leading role.

Former Corrie and The A Word star Julie Hesmondhalgh also plays a vital part.

You’ll also see Ray Donovan star Eddie Marsan in the drama.

The thriller features lots of Welsh actors including Dunkirk’s Aneurin Barnard, Keeping Faith’s Eiry Thomas and Ordinary Lives’ Heledd Gwynn.

TV fans might recognise Gabrielle Creevy, who won Best Actress in the 2019 BAFTA Cymru awards for her role in the hit BBC drama In My Skin.

How many parts is The Pact?

The Pact is a six-part series.

Nick Andrews, BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning, says: “The Pact is such an exciting commission for BBC Wales.

“It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama, and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work.

“It’s a brilliant story and the strong cast and crew make this a highly anticipated series.”

The Pact will air on the BBC and iPlayer in spring 2021.

