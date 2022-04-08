Ben Shephard hosting Tipping Point
TV

When is Tipping Point back as show cancelled again today?

The ITV series has been wiped from the schedule

By Joshua Haigh

Tipping Point viewers are not happy with ITV today (April 8).

The beloved quiz series, hosted by Ben Shephard, has been running for over a decade and it’s a big hit with viewers.

It regularly plays at 4pm on ITV1. However, the show has been cancelled again today and fans are raging.

Episodes have instead been replaced by the Grand National coverage.

Racing coverage on ITV started at 1.45pm on Thursday and ran until 5pm meaning there was no space for Tipping Point.

Sadly there’s even more bad news for fans as the show has been cancelled again.

ben shephard on tipping point
Tipping Point has been cancelled again (Credit: ITV)

ITV will once again be focusing on the racing on Friday between 1.45pm and 5pm so there will be no Tipping Point for the second day in a row.

On Thursday, fans took to social media to air their frustrations about the shake up.

Ffs horse racing! No #tippingpoint,” ranted one annoyed viewer.

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5: Who is in the cast, how many episodes and where is it filmed?

Another tweeted: “No #TippingPoint today because of a horse racing competition, so it’s 30 minutes of #therepairshop and then #BridgeOfLies.”

No #tippingpoint what’s [the] point, I might as well smash my whole house up at this rate,” added a third. 

Ben Shephard speaking on Tipping point
Tipping Point will return on Monday (Credit: ITV)

When will Tipping Point be on again?

The quiz show will return as regularly scheduled on Monday (April 11).

The Grand National officially takes place on Saturday. As a result, most of the afternoon schedule will be axed for the event.

“Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani [are] presenting coverage of the opening day of the meeting from Aintree, featuring five races, including the 2.55 Betway Bowl and 3.30 Aintree Hurdle,” said ITV.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

“With analysis from AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh, reports by Alice Plunkett, Oli Bell, Matt Chapman and Luke Harvey, social stable news with Chris Hughes, betting updates from Brian Gleeson, and commentary by Richard Hoiles.”

It’s not the first time ITV has axed some of its daytime schedule for a sporting event.

Last month (March), the Cheltenham Festival aired on ITV which meant the likes of Loose Women were axed for four days.

Tipping Point airs on ITV, weekdays, from 4pm.

