Robson Green swaps his frumpy Grantchester brown suit for a cosy blue fleece, as he takes on a brand new challenge for Channel 5 this Thursday (January 14, 2021).

But is he married? And when is he back as Geordie Keating in the popular ITV drama?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Robson Green: Walking Coast to Coast airs on Channel 5 (Credit: C5)

Read more: Grantchester on ITV: Everything you need to know about series six

Is Robson Green married?

Robson is currently not married, but he is dating Zoila Short.

Robson met Filipina Zoila in the gym, and she left her vicar husband to be with him.

They went public with their relationship in 2018.

Sounds like a plot straight out of Grantchester!

Previously, he was married to occupational therapist Alison Ogilvie from 1991 to their divorce in 1999.

He later met former Page 3 model Vanya Seager, when she was working as an assistant for Simon Cowell.

They wed in 2001 at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire.

However, in October 2011, the couple issued a statement saying that their marriage had “irretrievably broken down” and that they were separating.

They divorced in 2011.

Does Robson have children?

Robson has one child from his marriage to Vanya.

Their son Taylor Seager-Green was born in 2000.

He’s now approaching his 21st birthday!

Robson Green and Zoila Short attend the 2019 ITV Palooza! at the Royal Festival Hall (Credit: Splash)

What is Robson most famous for?

Robson Green plays DI Geordie Keating in Grantchester.

He became famous in the 80s as Jimmy Powell in BBC1’s Casualty.

He went on to star as Dave Tucker in Soldier Soldier, alongside Jerome Flynn’s Paddy Garvey.

The pair became quite the double act, and even released several songs together under Simon Cowell’s record label.

Simon was so keen to sign the duo that Robson reportedly threatened legal action to stop The X Factor star from harassing them!

Not cool, Simon, not cool!

Robson also played Dave Creegan in Touching Evil, Joe Purvis in Grafters, Colin in Northern Lights and Rob Scotcher in Waterloo Road.

He joined the cast of Grantchester in 2014.

Robson has also won over a new audience with his lifestyle shows, including Robson Green: Extreme Fisherman, Tales from Northumberland and now Robson Green: Walking Coast to Coast.

How old is Robson Green?

Robson was born on December 18 1964.

He is currently 56 years old.

Grantchester will return with the sexiest Reverend on earth (Credit: ITV)

Where is Robson from?

Robson was born in Hexham, Northumberland.

He grew up in Dudley, a small mining village south of Cramlington.

His father, also named Robson Green, was a miner, and his mother Anne was a cleaner and shopkeeper.

Robson left school at 16 with five O-levels, and joined Swan Hunter’s shipyard as a draughtsman.

After two years, he decided he wanted to try acting.

And the rest is history!

When is Grantchester series six on?

In October last year, ITV confirmed that Grantchester will return for a sixth series.

A spokesperson told us that Grantchester is still currently being filmed.

The six series will air “much later” this year.

The fifth series aired in February 2020.

Robson scales new heights in Coast to Coast (Credit: C5)

What happens in Grantchester series six?

The series resumes in 1958, with the unlikely crime fighting duo renewing their partnership to solve new cases.

In the first episode of the new series, Geordie, Cathy and their family, Will, Leonard and Mrs C take a much needed holiday together.

A tragic death at the resort interrupts their peace, however, leaving Geordie and Will with no choice but to help out.

An investigation into the death begins, resulting in serious repercussions for the rest of the series.

Robson Green: Walking Coast to Coast

Robson walks the 84 miles along Hadrian’s Wall in this new C5 three part series.

He chats to fellow walkers en route from Wallsend to Bowness on Solway and takes a chilly dip in the Tyne.

The actor also meets experts who tell him all about the daily life of Romans.

Robson says: “This is a journey that’s good for the soul… and the calf muscles.”

Robson Green: Walking Coast to Coast airs on Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5.

Are you a fan of Robson Green? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.