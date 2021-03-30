Gaynor Faye stars in new BBC drama The Syndicate and is best-loved for her role in Emmerdale.

Gaynor stars in the fourth series of the hit lottery drama on BBC One.

Here we take a look at both of their careers and their upcoming show…

When did Gaynor Faye leave Emmerdale?

Gaynor Faye played Megan Macey on Emmerdale from 2012 t0 2019.

She initially joined on a twelve-month contract but soon became a series regular.

Gaynor as Megan in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Megan was a wilful and self-confident character, who filled in the boots of Kim Tate.

Gaynor described her character as: “The women on Emmerdale are strong and feisty and I can’t wait to play my character, who’s fun but extremely driven and will stop at nothing to get her own way!

“She’s quite different to many of the roles that I have played before and hopefully will take people by surprise.”

Her character ruffled more than a few feathers in the village.

She married Jai Sharma in 2015 and had a long withstanding feud with Charity Dingle.

She later married Frank Clayton who died in a fire, leaving her devastated.

Megan left the village as part of her grieving process, leaving the potential for her character to perhaps return in the future.

She left the soap in 2019 to work on a stage adaption of her mother’s screenplay Band of Gold.

Speaking to So Glos, Gaynor explained: “I was working on Emmerdale at the time and got involved in workshopping Band of Gold and people just loved it… absolutely loved it.

“Then I got asked if I would be in it, but I was still in Emmerdale, so then I had to make the choice whether or not I was going to leave Emmerdale or not – and that was a big choice to make.”

Gaynor as Judy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who did Gaynor Faye play in Coronation Street?

Gaynor played Judy Mallett in Coronation Street from 1995 to 1999. Her character was married to Gary Mallett and they shared two children together.

They bought number nine off of Jack and Vera Duckworth. Her character was killed off in 1999 from an embolism following a car crash.

She’d only given birth to her twin children a year before her death after struggling to conceive.

She died while putting the washing out and while Gary was attending Ashley and Maxine Peacock’s wedding.

Gaynor also has a famous mum (Credit: SplashNews)

Does Gaynor Faye have a famous mum?

Yes. Gaynor, now 49, has a famous mum called Kay Mellor, 69.

Kay OBE, is a famous British scriptwriter, director and actress.

Some of her most well-known works include Band of Gold, Fat Friends, Between The Sheets, In The Club, Girlfriends and The Syndicate.

Her daughter Gaynor has appeared in several of her productions – including Fat Friends, Playing The Field, The Chase and now The Syndicate.

Meanwhile Kay’s other daughter and Gaynor’s sister, Yvonne Francas, is a television producer.



She has served as a producer for several of Gaynor’s works including The Syndicate and Fat Friends. Other recent producing roles include for Death in Paradise and Our Girl.

She also had an acting role in Fat Friends and in several other television shows.

Who is Gaynor Faye married to?

Gaynor is in a long-term relationship with property agent Mark Pickering.

They share two children together.

Who does Gaynor play in The Syndicate?

Gaynor plays newsagent owner Cheryl who is engaged to gambler Frank, played by Neil Morrissey.

Neil is accused by a group of kennel workers of swindling them out of a major lottery win.

Gaynor said in a recent Lorraine interview that she is more than aware that her success in acting could be assumed as down to epotism.

In fact, she said she was reserved about taking on this very role because of this.

Gaynor is in series four of The Syndicate (Credit: BBC)

She said: “So it was one of the things, I suppose she asked me if I would play the character and I didn’t want to slip back into that old, boring, ‘You’re only doing it because your mum has written it,’ the nepotism thing.

“But I thought, ‘I haven’t been in her world for 13 years and I’m available and I’m an out of work actress, and the character is there.

“She’s a great character and I thought, ‘Am I going to sit there and watch someone else do it? No, I’m going to do it.'”

When is The Syndicate series four on?

Series four of The Syndicate kicks off on Tuesday March 30 at 9pm on BBC One.

It will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after it initially airs.

