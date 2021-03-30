Gemma Collins takes the Mickey out of herself as she sells her own Easter eggs

Gemma Collins has poked fun at her infamous “claustrophobic Darren” catchphrase while flogging her own Easter eggs.

The 40-year-old former TOWIE star promoted the chocolate egg on Instagram earlier today (March 30).

As well as the Celebrity Big Brother quote, the egg features a photo of the GC on the packaging wearing a set of bunny ears.

Gemma Collins promoted her own range of Easter eggs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say?

With Easter Sunday just days away, it’s the perfect time for fans to get their hands on the seasonal merchandise.

The packaging of the egg reads: “Hey Gemdolls, Enjoy my EGGcellent pink chocolate Easter egg.

“Wishing you all a fabulous Easter. Love Gemma xxx.”

A Gemma Collins Easter egg, absolutely iconic

It’s currently on sale for £10.00 on Gemma’s website.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, she penned: “TIME to ORDER your EASTER EGGS for next weekend. I’M CLAUSTROPHOBIC DARREN.”

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on the post.

One excited follower said: “What more could you want for Easter?!”

A second wrote: “This will never get old!”

In addition, a third added: “A Gemma Collins Easter egg, absolutely iconic.”

Gemma’s weight loss mission

Furthermore, Gemma has been keeping fans updated on her current weight loss journey.

The reality star – who has recently dropped an incredible three stone – gave fans a glimpse into her eating regime last week.

One of her meals included a chopped cucumber and a salmon steak.

Gemma promoted the product on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Explaining the meal, she said: “I’m just prepping guys, this is my lunch today. I can have some Philadelphia with this and spinach, which I can’t wait for.”

Gemma also showed off her scales, and revealed she was weighing each meal.

In addition, she shared: “I’m already prepping lunch for tomorrow – I get it on the scales and weigh it all out.”

How much weight has Gemma lost?

Gemma says she has lost three stone over the course of the last year.

As well as regular exercise, the reality has worked on improving her diet.

She’s also a SkinnyJab ambassador, which is an injectable weight loss tool that claims to reduce hunger urges.

