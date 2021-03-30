Eamonn Holmes has revealed on Twitter that he’s having physio after suffering from “chronic pain”.

The This Morning presenter, 61, shared a photo of himself lying on a physio table to his Twitter page on Tuesday (March 30).

Eamonn told his followers he’s “determined to beat” the pain “however much it hurts”.

Starting the day by tackling the pain from the night before ….. On the Physio table. Chronic pain . Just can’t get it to go away 😪

Sadly so many of you know the feeling. Thanks for sharing your stories.

I’m determined to beat this …however much it hurts. pic.twitter.com/j3fRf1Mozi — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) March 30, 2021

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

Eamonn detailed his struggles with chronic pain on Twitter (Credit: Andy Barnes / SplashNews.com)

Fans offered their support to Eamonn in the replies section.

One person said: “Eamonn, I am so sorry to read about your chronic pain. Combined with lack of sleep, it affects quality of life and wellbeing.”

Another wrote: “I hope your physio helps a little. I’ve been suffering for some time now.”

One added: “So sorry to hear you’re in pain Eamonn, I hope the physio has helped a bit.”

Eamonn received support from his fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the weekend, Eamonn detailed his struggle with chronic pain.

Eamonn previously spoke about his struggles with sleep (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Eamonn has previously spoken about struggling with a lack of sleep.

In 2018, the star discussed his struggles in Channel 5’s How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep, which he hosted alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

At the time, Eamonn said: “I just can’t remember the last time I had a relaxing, restorative sleep.”

After visiting a doctor, the star added: “If you just can’t get shut eye it affects your health mentally. It also affects your health physically.”

