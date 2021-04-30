Viewpoint on ITV has been enthralling viewers with its compelling crime story this week.

Following certain allegations about star Noel Clarke, the series finale not air on ITV tonight (Friday April 30)

So, to discover if schoolteacher Gemma Hillman is dead or alive, fans of the drama will have to pick it up on ITV Hub.

What’s on instead of Viewpoint on ITV tonight?

As Viewpoint has been dropped, ITV has had to add something into the schedule pretty damn quick, so let’s cut the network some slack.

Viewers are being served up a slice of It’ll Be Alright On The Night.

All’s not lost – Gogglebox is on over on Channel 4 and this rarely fails to deliver!

Mini-series Viewpoint has been stripped across the week up until now – and viewers love some ‘event’ TV.

But what’s on next week on ITV in its place?

What’s going to happen in the finale of Viewpoint on ITV tonight?

ITV’s five-part thriller tells the story of surveillance expert, DS Martin Young (Noel Clarke).

He was tasked with investigating the disappearance of Manchester schoolteacher, Gemma Hillman.

Taking over the apartment of neighbour Zoe, Young keeps a watch over Gemma’s boyfriend Greg.

However, as the story developed Gemma and Greg’s next-door neighbours, Carl and Kate Tuckman come under suspicion.

And now, as time is running out to find out what really happened to Gemma, Young must put all the pieces together.

What’s on in Viewpoint’s place next week?

No need to panic, because Bradley Walsh is back with another five-night run of Beat The Chasers next week.

The Chase spin-off returns for its third series.

Once again a team of five chasers take on an assortment of contestants who try to outwit the quintet.

In this series, Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis make up the formidable fab five.

Sadly, Paul Sinha was unable to film the series due to illness.

And, in further good news for fans of The Chase, Beat The Chasers in on every night next week – including Bank Holiday Monday – at 9pm.

What did Paul say about not appearing?

Earlier in March, Paul took to Twitter to let fans know he was unable to take part in series three of Beat The Chasers.

He said: “New episodes of Beat the Chasers are on their way.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around.

“I’m feeling much better now.”