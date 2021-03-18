The Chase star Paul Sinha has been inundated with messages of support after dropping out of Beat The Chasers.

The 50-year-old quizmaster was forced to skip filming for the ITV show’s spin-off due to an illness.

While Paul didn’t give details about his health, he went on to say he was feeling “much better” after missing the upcoming third series.

Paul Sinha was forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

The Chase: What did Paul Sinha say?

Taking to Twitter, Paul shared: “New episodes of Beat the Chasers are on their way.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around. I’m feeling much better now.”

And it didn’t take long for his 179.7k followers to share their concerns.

One wrote: “As long as you’re better mate. You’re an inspiration and can’t wait to see you on there again. We’re all behind you!”

In addition, a second said: “I’m glad you’re feeling better mate. Sorry you weren’t well at the time. I trust your husband is looking after you and spoiling you.”

A third added: “So sorry you won’t be appearing. Look after yourself and get better very soon. You are a joy to watch and your sense of humour is great. You also have the cutest laugh.”

Meanwhile, Paul has always been open about his health struggles.

The Chaser was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in June 2019, but has continued to battle the degenerative brain condition.

Despite his illness, Paul insists he isn’t ready to give up on quizzing just yet.

Appearing on Loose Women, Paul explained: “The brain is my job… it worries me, I want my brain to be as good as it can be.

“What pleases me is that my brain seems to be operating at full.”

Furthermore, he recently hit out at trolls who suggested his quizzing has been affected.

Paul dropped out of Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

When is Beat the Chasers series 3 on?

There’s no news on when the show will be back, but if past years are to go by it’ll be around Christmas.

Plus, it will likely feature two celebrity specials for the first time in its history.

The news comes after Jenny Ryan recently shared an image on her Instagram feed, wearing PPE from the Beat the Chasers set.

Meanwhile, her fellow Chaser Shaun Wallace also confirmed filming had begun on the show.

In the show, all five Chasers team up to take on contestants.

The hit spin-off aired in January 2021 and was stripped across seven nights.

