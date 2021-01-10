The Chase star Paul Sinha has his very own quiz programme, TV Showdown, and it got underway this weekend!

The Sinnerman, a chaser on ITV’s hit quiz show, fronted the new programme as it tested celebs on their knowledge of all the best bits on TV.

But what happens in TV Showdown, who else is appearing in it and what do viewers think?

The Chase star now has his own quiz show (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

What did viewers think of the first episode?

The show divided those tuning in on Saturday night to see what Paul’s new show is all about.

Some called it the “worst” TV show they had ever seen, while others predicted ITV would not commission it for a second series.

However, some enjoyed it and praised it as “harmless fun”.

Dear god TV Showdown is dire… lockdown TV at its worst.

One said: “Think it’s safe to say that Paul Sinah’s #TVShowdown won’t be getting recommissioned for another series…”

A second wrote: “Dear god #TVShowdown is dire. It’s not Paul Sinha’s gig at all… lockdown TV at its worst.”

A third tweeted: “#TVShowdown may just be the worst show I’ve ever seen.”

“Loved TV showdown… @paulsinha @FayRipley you are great,” said another.

“#TVShowdown , well I enjoyed it!” penned a fifth.

A sixth said: “Well I’ve quite enjoyed this, it’s harmless fun.”

Paul later took to Twitter to seemingly defend the show.

He wrote, in a tweet ‘liked’ by his The Chase co-star Darragh Ennis: “Everyone starts somewhere.”

What happens in The Chase star Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown?

ITV has called it a ‘quiz show with a difference’ as it pits two teams of three familiar faces against each other in the ultimate TV trivia quiz.

The game features clips from shows, adverts and music videos from 2021 and recent decades.

In round one, contestants answer questions based on a clip. In round two, they have to identify a TV star based on clues provided by a celebrity guest.

In the third round, team members choose a category and each answers a question based on that.

The fourth round has each panellist face their own set of questions, in a quick-fire Q&A round similar to Mastermind and afterwards, they total up the scores to announce a winning team.

Paul’s ITV quiz programme is all about TV (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who is joining the chaser on the programme?

Paul has two regular team captains on the show – actress Fay Ripley and stand-up comedian Rob Beckett.

Celebs joining them over the course of the series include actress Emilia Fox, funnyman Melvin Odoom and presenter Laura Whitmore.

Also appearing are Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter, radio host Roman Kemp and Strictly’s Shirley Ballas, among others.

The first episode, aired on Saturday (January 9) featured GMB host Adil Ray, comedian Josh Widdicombe, actress Catherine Tyldesley and presenter Denise van Outen.

Fay Ripley is a team captain on the show (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

Who is TV Showdown captain Fay Ripley?

Fay is an actress who has appeared in shows including Cold Feet, Reggie Perrin and Monday Monday.

Asked if she is a TV buff, she told ITV: “I think I didn’t understand the premise of the show… I understood I would be quizzed on the television that I watched last Tuesday.

“But apparently, it’s a back catalogue. My back catalogue, due to menopause, is not what it was.”

Comedian Rob Beckett will also captain a team (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

Who is team captain Rob Beckett?

Stand-up comic Rob’s credits include team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Celebs Go Dating, which he has narrated.

He has also appeared on Taskmaster.

Rob is also a self-professed TV buff, as he said: “I love telly. I love it all. I’ll watch a documentary on BBC4 about Woody Allen, but then I’ll be watching Diva Forever with Gemma Collins. I watch anything and everything.”

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown will initially run for six episodes (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

When is The Chase star Paul Sinha’s new show on?

The programme got underway on Saturday (January 9) at 10pm on ITV.

It will continue to air on Saturdays at the same time, across its initial six-episode run.

The new show hosted by The Chase favourite Paul is a Livewire Pictures production.

