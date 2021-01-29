What made Samantha Morton famous and who is her actress daughter?

As Samantha Morton appears on Would I Lie To You? we take a look at her starry acting career and lesser known personal life.

Is she married? How old is she? And what was her breakthrough role?

We answer these questions and more below…

How old is Samantha Morton?

Samantha Morton is an English actress born on 13 May 1977. As of January 2021, she is 43 years old.

Samantha’s been acting for decades now (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Samantha Morton known for?

Samantha’s breakthrough Hollywood movie role was in 2003 when she starred alongside Tom Cruise in the hit movie Minority Report.

However, she was already an established English television actress.

For example, she had starred in Jane Eyre in 1997 and had a reoccurring role in Band of Gold.

Samantha is known both for her telly and movie roles (Credit: SplashNews)

Has Samantha Morton won an Oscar?

Samantha does not have an Oscar. But she was nominated for an Oscar in 2000 for her role in Woody Allen’s film Sweet and Lowdown.

Starring alongside Sean Penn, she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress. What’s more, she was then nominated for a second time in 2004, but this time as Best Actress, for her starring role In America.

What is her net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Samantha has an estimated net worth of $10 million (£7.2 million).

Samantha at the 2004 Oscars (Credit: SplashNews)

Who does she play in The Walking Dead?

In recent years Samantha has had prominent roles in American television shows.

Most recently, she appeared in 19 episodes of The Walking Dead as Alpha.

Why is Samantha Morton bald?

Samantha went bald for her role as Alpha in The Walking Dead.

But she said during an American television show interview that she was struggling while trying to regrow her hair.

The actress explained: “My hair doesn’t know what it wants to be.

“It’s sticking up like Elvis, and it doesn’t know if it wants to be curly. I’m just in trouble.”

Sam went completely bald for a television role (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Samantha Morton married?

Samantha Morton has never been married.

But she had a brief relationship with actor Charlie Creed-Miles in 1999, which led to their daughter, Esme, being born the following year.



Since 2005 she has been in a long-term relationship with filmmaker and actor Harry Holm – the son of Ian Holm.

They share two sons together – Edie and Theodore.

How many children does she have?

Samantha has a total of three children – Esme, Edie and Theodore.

Samantha with her daughter Esme (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Samantha Morton’s daughter famous?

Samantha’s daughter, Esme, 20, is now a famous actress in her own right.

In fact, she stars in the Amazon Prime hit Hanna as the lead role.

How to watch Samantha Morton on Would I Lie To You?

Samantha is on Friday’s episode of Would I Lie To You? on BBC One at 9pm.

After the episode airs, it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

