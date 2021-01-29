Katie Price reveals special moment she told son Harvey he was going to be a train announcer

Fans of Katie Price have finally been able to see the moment her son Harvey learned he will be a train announcer.

During Katie’s BBC documentary this week, fans were left emotional as she showed the realities of living with her disabled son.

As well as being on the autistic spectrum, Harvey is partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie broke the special news to Harvey (Credit: YouTube)

Fans warm to Harvey during BBC documentary

Harvey’s obsessed with trains, and has been all of his life.

At one point, Katie and Harvey visited his local railway station as a birthday treat.

Viewers were blown away by Harvey’s passion for trains. As a result, some fans even called for him to be given a job working at a station.

In response, when the show ended, a spokesperson for Network Rail invited the teen down once the pandemic settles.

Media relations manager, Tracey O’Brien, said: “We, Network Rail, would be happy to arrange for Harvey to make an announcement at one of the Network Rail managed stations when it is safe to do so.”

Katie decided to document the moment she shared the good news with Harvey.

Harvey’s smile lit up the room (Credit: YouTube)

How did Harvey Price react to news he will be a train announcer?

In her latest YouTube video, she sat Harvey down and filmed his heart-warming reaction.

The company phoned Mummy up and said would Harvey like to go to a station and do an announcement?

“You know you went to the station with Zach?” she asked.

“Lots of people saw you talk about trains. The company, a station, phoned Mummy up and said would Harvey like to go to a station and do an announcement?

“Harvey would go: ‘Can I have your attention please?’ Would you like to do that and take Zach with you?”

The over-the-moon teenager replied: “Yes, Mummy!”

What did viewers think of Katie Price?

Viewers watching the BBC documentary were amazed that Katie has raised Harvey alone.

As a result, many rushed to social media to share their compliments for the star.

“Katie Price is an absolutely phenomenal mum. Started watching #katiepriceharveyandme and couldn’t stop. Was in tears by the end,” tweeted one viewer.

A second shared: “Absolutely amazing watching what an incredible mother [she] is. It brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too!”

