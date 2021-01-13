The Repair Shop is a runaway success and if you fancy a slice of the action here’s how to apply to have your treasured belongings fixed up on the BBC programme!

And it’s good news for viewers who want to share the stories behind their family heirlooms, as applications are currently open.

But how do you get on the programme, and where is it filmed?

The Repair Shop team with host Jay Blades (right) (Credit: Ricochet Ltd/ Steve Peskett/ BBC)

What is the The Repair Shop application process?

To apply to be on The Repair Shop, just head over to the Take Part tab of the Shows and Tours section of the BBC website.

A description reads: “If you have a treasured item that’s seen better days and you think our experts can help, please get in touch now!

“We’re also keen to hear from communities who have objects of historical or social interest they’d like our help with.”

Prospective applicants have to contact Ricochet, the company that produces the show.

Those interested have to be over the age of 18 and have until March 31, 2021 to apply, here.

Ricochet’s The Repair Shop application form asks questions on how old your item is, who it belongs to, whether or not it is in working order and how it was damaged.

The Repair Shop is based at a museum near Chichester (Credit: BBC)

Where is the BBC series filmed?

It might surprise fans of the show to learn that it films inside a museum near Chichester.

The workshop is located at The Weald and Downland Living Museum.

The site, based by the South Downs National Park, covers 40 acres and comprises more than 50 historic buildings – including The Repair Shop’s thatched cottage home – some of which date all the way back to 950AD.

If you think our experts can help, please get in touch now!

The grounds also include gardens, a mill pond and farm animals.

The museum’s director, Simon Wardell, said in a statement on the facility’s website: “We are an independent museum, we rescue and conserve historic buildings, we teach traditional trades and crafts to ensure their preservation and we share the untold stories of rural life and those who lived it in the South East of England.”

Unfortunately, because of the national lockdown the museum has had to close its doors “until further notice”, according to a COVID-19 update on the website.

Bill Paterson is the narrator of The Repair Shop (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who narrates The Repair Shop?

Bill Paterson does the narration for The Repair Shop.

The actor has been in a number of big screen and TV productions. Most recently, he starred in the 2020 film Rebecca – the adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier novel of the same name – alongside Lily James and Armie Hammer.

He played Dr Baker in the Netflix movie.

Elsewhere, Bill was in the David Tennant and Michael Sheen drama Good Omens, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, and the 1990 fantasy flick The Witches.

He was also in last year’s series of the Sky comedy show Brassic.

