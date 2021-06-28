The Weakest Link is to return with a new face and a new time slot – and Anne Robinson has given her verdict!

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan will be the new host of the BBC show when it makes its much anticipated comeback.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series!

Weakest Link return – who is the host?

Romesh Ranganathan will host the reboot of the Weakest Link on BBC One.

He will replace the former host Anne Robinson.

While Anne is known for her acidic putdowns, we suspect comedian Romesh will have a more gentle approach.

Romesh, 43, is a stand-up comedian, presenter and actor.

TV viewers know him from The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan.

He often appears on TV comedy panel shows, including A League of Their Own, The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News for You.

Before TV, he worked as a maths teacher!

When did Weakest Link first air and why did it end?

The Weakest Link was a BBC show that ran from 2000 to 2012.

There was also a charity special in 2017.

Why did Anne Robinson leave?

Anne told The Guardian at the time of the show’s end: “If there’s anything about longevity in television, it’s about knowing what to take and what to turn down, and what to stop.

“It’s often about what not to do any more.”

She denied rumours that her exit was over a pay dispute.

Anne insisted: “My fee wasn’t cut. I said I’d do 10 years and then, because we went to [BBC] Scotland and they were brilliant, I did a year more than I intended to do.”

The BBC said it wouldn’t be recommissioning any new episodes following her departure.

Anne co-hosted the US version until it was cancelled after two seasons.

When will it return and how can I watch it?

After a 10-year break from our screens, the quick-fire general knowledge quiz will return as a primetime Saturday night show.

Filming starts soon in Glasgow, with the 12 episodes airing later in the year on BBC One.

Weakest Link on BBC One with Romesh Ranganathan

The new rebooted version of Weakest Link will see celebrities take part instead of members of the public.

The famous contestants will be out to win cash for their favourite charities.

As before, contestants who are knocked out at the end of each round will be told the cutting words: “You are the weakest link – goodbye.”

Eventually, only two celebs will remain for the head-to-head finale.

Comic Romesh said: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring back what is basically a TV institution to our screens.

“Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege.

“I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it.

“If not, accept this as my apology.”

Meanwhile, Anne has said she’s “thrilled” the show is returning.

Weakest Link will return later in 2021 on BBC One.

