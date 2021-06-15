Countdown hosts: Every former presenter ahead of Anne Robinson’s debut

Countdown on Channel 4 has quite the legacy and has made stars of its hosts.

Weekday afternoons just wouldn’t be the same without it, and now Anne Robinson is about to begin her stint.

As the longest-running quiz show in the UK, Countdown viewers have seen a variety of stars present the show over the years.

Nick Hewer became one of the longest-running hosts (Credit: Channel 4)

How many Countdown hosts have there been?

Countdown began on Channel 4 in November 1982 and was the first show the channel ever aired.

Richard Whiteley became synonymous with the show during his time hosting.

He took the reigns for 23 years in total – and made quite the double act with mathematician Carol Vorderman.

However, health problems forced him to quit in 2005, much to the dismay of viewers at the time.

He sadly died later that year following surgery from a heart problem.

Richard Whiteley was on the show for more than two decades (Credit: Channel 4)

TV star Des Lynam took over from Richard but didn’t last very long.

In the end, he only stuck around for a year before quitting in Christmas 2006.

Des was swiftly followed by another Des, this time Des O’Connor.

The well-known presenter seemed like a good fit for the show, however, he didn’t last much longer.

Des ended up leaving after less than two years in the hot seat.

Des O’Connor didn’t stick around for long (Credit: Channel 4)

Who was the next Countdown host?

Channel 4 then decided to go in a different direction and ended up hiring Sky Sports star Jeff Stelling.

At the time he was known for his work as the host of Gillette Soccer Saturday.

He joined in 2008 and stuck around for three years before leaving in 2011.

Nick Hewer joined as host of Countdown in 2012 (Credit: Channel 4)

The fourth time thankfully proved a charm when Apprentice star Nick Hewer was asked to step in by Channel 4.

Viewers quickly warmed to him, and his dry wit and charm helped him to become one of the most fondly remembered hosts.

However, after almost 10 years hosting the show, Nick decided it was his time to retire.

Des Lynam only stayed a year (Credit: Channel 4)

Countdown hosts: Anne Robinson signs up

After a few months of guesswork from viewers, Channel 4 finally announced that Anne Robinson would be the newest host.

It marks the first female star to have presented the show, and it means there will be an all-female team for the first time.

The show will be fronted by a woman for the first time in its history (Credit: Channel 4)

She will be joined by wordsmith Susie Dent and brainiac Rachel Riley.

Viewers will be able to watch Anne’s first episode as host on June 28 at 2.10pm on Channel 4.

