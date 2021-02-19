Anne Robinson will become the new Countdown host this year, after Nick Hewer quit the legendary Channel 4 quiz show.

However, This Morning star Vanessa Feltz has accused Anne, 76, of using “racist” language when she appeared as a guest on The Weakest Link.

Vanessa was a guest on The Weakest Link in 2006 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Vanessa say about new Countdown host Anne Robinson?

Speaking to The Mirror, Vanessa, 58, claimed Anne asked her a “racist” question during her appearance on the BBC show in 2006.

Vanessa claims Anne asked: “Vanessa Feltz, looking the way you do, how do you think you land all these big black boyfriends?”

“I said: ‘I don’t think you will use that in the show as it’s racist and also completely inaccurate and in every way unsuitable,’” Vanessa continued.

“And they didn’t use it. I thought it was very ill-judged and they must have agreed as it wasn’t aired.”

Vanessa said she was shocked at Anne’s comment, and the fact the comment was made in a packed studio with an audience.

Her claim has been backed up by fellow guest on the show Dave Lynn, who said he was “horrified” at the alleged remark.

Vanessa on The Weakest Link (Credit: YouTube)

“It hasn’t ruined my life”

Vanessa has been in a relationship with Ben Ofoedu since 2004.

And Vanessa did admit that she doesn’t want Anne to lose her new job at Countdown because of the alleged remarks.

“I don’t think one should have an effect on the other if I am honest with you. It hasn’t ruined my life.”

During her time as host on The Weakest Link, Anne was known for her cutting remarks and sarcastic questions to guests.

One video – showing Anne have a go at a single-mum contestant on benefits – recently went viral after it was announced she was awarded the Countdown job.

ED! has contacted Channel 4 and Anne’s reps for comment.

Anne was known for her sarcasm on The Weakest Link (Credit: BBC)

What did Anne say about joining Countdown?

There was a mixed reaction to Anne getting the Countdown job.

However, she said in a statement that she was excited to be joining the show.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Countdown,” she said.

“The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic. I am particularly excited to be working alongside the show’s two other formidable women.

“Worryingly, Susie and Rachel are not only very smart but younger, prettier and thinner than me. Sadly, there’s no time for another facelift so I’ll have to make do with this old one.”