Wayne Rooney has come under fire by Linda Robson on Loose Women today, after issuing an apology over his drunken hotel snaps.

The 35-year-old footballer landed himself in hot water after photos of him sleeping in a hotel room surrounded by three girls went viral.

Since then, Wayne has issued an apology to his devoted wife Coleen, 35.

Wayne Rooney has issued an apology to wife Coleen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wayne Rooney issues apology over hotel snaps

Earlier today, Wayne told Sky Sports: “I made a mistake.

“I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I’d like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this.

“It’s dealt with. I’m looking forward to moving forward and preparing for another game on Sunday.”

The statement comes days after photos of Wayne and three girls surfaced online.

One picture showed the dad-of-four sleeping in a chair of a hotel room, while he posed with a girl in another.

The group reportedly met at Chinawhite night club in Manchester, before heading back to their hotel.

Wayne’s legal team became involved in the incident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Soon after the pictures emerged online, Wayne’s legal team contacted police over an alleged blackmail threat.

The Derby County manager has since acquired the copyright to the photos.

Wayne’s representative told The Mirror: “The three girls who took the photographs contacted Wayne’s lawyers and volunteered to hand over all pictures that were taken that night and the copyrights in them.

“They have also, at their own suggestion, made a written apology to him for the events that took place and the embarrassment caused.”

Meanwhile, Coleen has seemingly stood by her husband over the incident.

The couple share four sons – Kai, 11, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three.

Linda slammed Wayne on Loose Women earlier today (Credit: ITV)

How did the Loose Women panel react to Wayne’s snaps?

Despite his apology, Linda appeared furious over the snaps.

The actress was joined by Brenda Edwards, Gloria Hunniford and Kelle Bryan on the ITV show.

Speaking about Wayne, she shared: “Can I just say, he needs to grow up. He’s 35 now, he’s got children and he’s got a lovely wife. How many times is he going to be caught in a position like that?

“Surely he’s learned by all the mistakes he’s made in the past. All I can say is if it was my partner, I’d be really upset. If he went back to a hotel room and there was scantily clad women, the way they were dressed, I’d be really upset.”

Viewers agreed with Linda, with one saying: “How many chances is Coleen going to give Wayne… why even invite the girls over and go back to a room with them. Would we even know had the girls not shared the pics!! @loosewomen.”

However, a second added: “What about the girls in the room with WAYNE? Did the @loosewomen not NOTICE what these 3 girls done?”

ED! has contacted Wayne’s reps for further comment.

