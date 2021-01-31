Coleen Rooney has reportedly offered a ‘peace deal’ to Rebekah Vardy to try and put an end to their feud.

The two WAGs are due to lock horns in a legal battle to resolve their ‘Wagatha Christie’ dispute.

But according to The Sun on Sunday, Coleen, 34, is proposing that the two women donate their legal costs to charity instead.

Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of selling information about her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the dispute between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

The spat between Coleen and Rebekah began in 2019 when Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling information taken from her Instagram feed to tabloids.

Rebekah fiercely denied the accusations and proceeded to sue Coleen for libel.

At a preliminary hearing last year, a judge ruled in favour of Dancing On Ice star Rebekah, 38, ordering Coleen to pay £22,913 in costs.

The two women are destined for a High Court battle in the summer unless they can come to some agreement.

And Coleen has reportedly come up with a plan.

Her sister Rosie tragically died at the age of 14 from a genetic brain disorder, and it’s claimed in The Sun On Sunday that Coleen would rather she and Rebekah donated their legal costs to a good cause.

A source told the paper: “Coleen and her family owe so much to the NHS.

Dancing On Ice star Rebekah denies the allegations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She’s acutely aware of the ridiculous spectacle this has become at a time when people are dying from Covid.

“She’d be far happier to see the money they would have spent on lawyers being used in a more positive and productive way.”

New Dancing On Ice star praises Rebekah Vardy

Meanwhile, new Dancing On Ice contestant Amy Tinkler has complimented Rebekah Vardy.

Former Olympic gymnast Amy, 21, stepped in to replace Denise Van Outen after the latter pulled out of the show with a shoulder injury.

And she said that mum-of-five Rebekah has offered her a few important words of advice since she started.

She told the Mirror Online: “Becky Vardy has really looked after me this whole time.

“She was actually the first person who reached out to me when she found out I was a reserve, and she’s kept in touch the whole time.

“I think the best advice I’ve got – not just from her but from all of the cast and the production team – is just to keep off social media.”

