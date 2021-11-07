Dancer Vincent Simone, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing between 2006 and 2012, is reportedly divorcing his wife, a news story today claims

The Sun reports Vincent, 42, and Susan Duddy “quietly split” three years ago.

They married in 2015 and are parents to two sons – Luca, 11, and Mateo, seven.

Susan Duddy and Vincent Simone share sons Luca, 11, and Mateo, 7 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly news: Why has Vincent split from wife Susan?

According to the tabloid, Vincent and Susan split after his busy touring schedule put a “strain on the marriage”.

A source claimed: “Vincent is sad about the end of the marriage, but they have remained amicable and nobody else is involved.

“When Vincent was on tour they struggled with the distance and just weren’t able to spend any time together. They were apart for quite a long period and this put a big strain on their marriage.

“Earning a living on the road can be hard for families as it involves so much travel.”

ED! has approached a representative for Vincent for comment.

Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone have danced together for over two decades and announced their departures from Strictly in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When did Vincent and Susan meet?

Vincent and Susan started dating in 2007, according to reports.

Italian star Vincent and former flight attendant Susan married in July 2015 at Castle Leslie in County Monaghan in Ireland.

They were apart for quite a long period and this put a big strain on their marriage.

The wedding was attended by Vincent’s former celebrity dance partners Louisa Lytton, Dani Harmer and Edwina Currie.

Other famous guests included Rebecca Adlington, David Emanuel and Matthew Wright, who appeared in the 2013 series of I’m A Celebrity alongside Vincent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vincent Simone (@vincentsimoneofficial)

How did Vincent Simone propose?

Vincent told Hello! magazine that he proposed to Susan on Christmas Day in 2014.

He revealed he asked her to marry him “on the spur of the moment” and “went with his heart” in the way he proposed with a festive card.

Vincent said: “I am a bit of a showman and had hoped to do something spectacular.

“But both Susan and myself have travelled and lived exciting lives so I thought perhaps the most surprising gesture of all would be to do something understated in our cosy home on Christmas Day.

“Whilst she was reading the card, I did a pirouette and presented her with the ring on bended knee. I was quite emotional.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues with Week 7 results tonight, Sunday November 7, on BBC One at 7.15pm.

