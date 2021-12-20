AJ Odudu split opinion when she appeared on Morning Live today
TV

Viewers divided as AJ Odudu hosts Morning Live after Strictly final withdrawal

We think she's perfect!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Strictly star AJ Odudu divided opinion after she made her return to TV after her devastating withdrawal from the final at the weekend due to an ankle injury.

The presenter, 33, swapped her gladrags for something a little more casual this morning (Monday December 20).

But viewers were split on her appearance.

AJ Odudu split opinion when she appeared on Morning Live today
AJ was all smiles this morning (Credit: BBC)

Where did Strictly star AJ Odudu appear on TV this morning?

AJ was co-hosting BBC magazine show Morning Live this morning, along with Rav Wilding.

While Rav was dressed in full Christmas gear, gorgeous AJ kept it simple with a white patterned t-shirt and red-cheque trousers.

Read more: Strictly fans demand AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington be brought back next year

Today’s guests included Strictly’s Janette Manrara, and as she went through a few dance numbers with Rav (himself a former Strictly contestant), poor AJ had to sit and rest her ankle.

However, while AJ was back in her natural habitat, she divided viewers with her return to presenting duties.

How did viewers react to Strictly star AJ Odudu?

One viewer was distinctly unimpressed by AJ.

She fumed: “AJ is a good dancer but she’s a bloody awful presenter!! Incredibly loud, never shuts up and it’s all “me, me, me”… [angry-face emoji].

“Is she reading Rav’s lines as he hasn’t got a word in yet?? I can’t listen anymore so switching off now. [facepalm emoji].

Another raged: “What the [bleep] is this Loudmouth Interrupting [AJ] Odudu doing on this show?

“It’s ALL About HER ! she is SO ANNOYING?… WHERE IS KYM MARSH??”

However, many were delighted to see her on the box so soon after Strictly.

AJ Odudu split opinion when she appeared on Morning Live today
Some viewers loved seeing AJ again so soon after Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Some viewers loved seeing her again

One wrote: “It is wonderful to see AJ on TV again so soon!

“A lot of us have been going through seriously sad AJ withdrawal over both her & Kai having to pull out of the final & the #Strictly season ending.

Read more: Strictly: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington in tears during first interview since exit

“We need more AJ to get us through the holidays! Thank you for bringing her back to us!”

Another added: “It’s brilliant to see @AJOdudu on the show, hopefully the first of many BBC presenting gigs.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Julia Bradbury sad update breast cancer
Julia Bradbury shares sad update with fans amidst cancer battle
strictly final
Strictly final: Janette Manrara pays tribute to husband Aljaz as she details ‘tough’ decision to say ‘goodbye’ to Strictly
Giovanni Pernice took Strictly trophy to bed after win
Giovanni Pernice reveals bedroom antics as he celebrated his and Rose’s Strictly win
christmas lockdown
Christmas lockdown restrictions COULD be on their way – latest developments
where is lorraine
Where is Lorraine Kelly? ITV viewers deliver their verdict as Andi Peters steps in
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin
Simon Cowell leads tributes as Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies following Covid battle