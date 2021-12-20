Strictly star AJ Odudu divided opinion after she made her return to TV after her devastating withdrawal from the final at the weekend due to an ankle injury.

The presenter, 33, swapped her gladrags for something a little more casual this morning (Monday December 20).

But viewers were split on her appearance.

AJ was all smiles this morning (Credit: BBC)

Where did Strictly star AJ Odudu appear on TV this morning?

AJ was co-hosting BBC magazine show Morning Live this morning, along with Rav Wilding.

While Rav was dressed in full Christmas gear, gorgeous AJ kept it simple with a white patterned t-shirt and red-cheque trousers.

Today’s guests included Strictly’s Janette Manrara, and as she went through a few dance numbers with Rav (himself a former Strictly contestant), poor AJ had to sit and rest her ankle.

However, while AJ was back in her natural habitat, she divided viewers with her return to presenting duties.

AJ is a good dancer but she's a bloody awful presenter!! Incredibly loud, never shuts up and it's all "me, me, me"… 🤬

Is she reading Rav's lines as he hasn't got a word in yet?? I can't listen anymore so switching off now. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #MorningLive #bbc1 — Lynne (@LynnieB53) December 20, 2021

How did viewers react to Strictly star AJ Odudu?

One viewer was distinctly unimpressed by AJ.

She fumed: “AJ is a good dancer but she’s a bloody awful presenter!! Incredibly loud, never shuts up and it’s all “me, me, me”… [angry-face emoji].

“Is she reading Rav’s lines as he hasn’t got a word in yet?? I can’t listen anymore so switching off now. [facepalm emoji].

Another raged: “What the [bleep] is this Loudmouth Interrupting [AJ] Odudu doing on this show?

“It’s ALL About HER ! she is SO ANNOYING?… WHERE IS KYM MARSH??”

However, many were delighted to see her on the box so soon after Strictly.

Some viewers loved seeing AJ again so soon after Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Some viewers loved seeing her again

One wrote: “It is wonderful to see AJ on TV again so soon!

“A lot of us have been going through seriously sad AJ withdrawal over both her & Kai having to pull out of the final & the #Strictly season ending.

“We need more AJ to get us through the holidays! Thank you for bringing her back to us!”

Another added: “It’s brilliant to see @AJOdudu on the show, hopefully the first of many BBC presenting gigs.”