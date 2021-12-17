Strictly fans demand AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington be brought back next year

Strictly Come Dancing fans have begged the BBC to bring back AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington next year.

The pair have been forced to pull out of this Saturday’s final due to AJ’s ankle injury.

After AJ consulted with medical professionals, it was decided that she wouldn’t be able to compete tomorrow night.

But now devastated fans are hoping AJ and Kai will return next year or for a Christmas special.

Will Strictly bring back AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington?

Many fans are hoping Strictly will bring back AJ and Kai next year.

One person said on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted for @AJOdudu and @Kaiwidd having to pull out of @bbcstrictly.

“I think you should have an automatic pass to next year’s final.”

Another wrote: “Such a shame, they’ve been so brilliant all season. They so deserved their place in the final.

“Can they compete next year instead??”

A third tweeted: “That’s so sad, let them come back next year.”

A fourth added: “Noooooooooooooooooooooo. They better be invited back next year.”

Others suggested they could feature in next year’s Christmas special.

One tweeted: “I’m so sorry. AJ you’ve been absolutely amazing the whole way through.

“I hope you can come back for next year’s Strictly Christmas special.”

Another wrote: “Hopefully AJ will get to compete in the Christmas special next year.”

Tomorrow’s final will see Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe compete for the Glitterball trophy.

The Strictly final airs on BBC One, Saturday December 18, at 7pm.

