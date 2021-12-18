Strictly: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington in tears during first interview since exit

Strictly Come Dancing stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington broke down in tears on last night’s It Takes Two following their exit from the show.

AJ and Kai were forced to withdraw from the BBC competition due to her ankle injury just a day before the final.

Last night, the pair appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two and were left in tears as they spoke to host Rylan Clark.

Kai broke down during the interview (Credit: BBC)

AJ Odudu on Strictly: It Takes Two

After the highlights of their time on the show was shown, Kai became emotional.

Read more: Strictly: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington forced to pull out of final due to her injury

AJ emotionally said: “Do you know what, we had the best time and on Monday we rehearsed and we were just excited!

“We’re gutted because we were ready to smash it. This isn’t the way we wanted to go out obviously.

Viewers were in bits watching AJ and Kai on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

“But it’s just been an absolute pleasure dancing with you every single week so thank you.”

Later in the interview, AJ’s family and friends sent their messages to her in a montage of footage.

AJ’s father said: “AJ, you have done us very proud.”

Her niece added: “We’re very proud of you.”

Her other niece sweetly said: “We have a trophy for you because you’re still a winner.”

AJ became emotional watching messages from her family and friends (Credit: BBC)

AJ’s mum also said: “We all love you. The sky is the limit now.”

What did viewers say?

Viewers were in tears watching AJ and Kai on It Takes Two.

One person said: “I’m ten minutes into last night’s #ItTakesTwo and I’m in bits.”

Another wrote: “Just catching up with #ItTakesTwo and I’m in bits about AJ. Bless her, and bless Kai.”

One added: “Just catching up on #ItTakesTwo oh my goodness Kai and AJ are making me cry buckets.”

AJ and Kai quit Strictly

On Friday, AJ and Kai announced they would be pulling out of the final.

AJ said she felt “deeply upset”, adding: “Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever.”

Read more: Giovanni and Rose send emotional messages to AJ and Kai following Strictly exit

Kai added: “I know we will be friends for life and I will be there for her through her recovery in whatever way I can.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on BBC One, tonight, from 7:10pm.

Will you miss AJ and Kai? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.