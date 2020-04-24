Viewers angry with ITV as it issues statement about Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

Viewers are gutted Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix's latest ITV Road Trip series has come to an end.

The fourth and final episode of their American Road Trip aired last night (April 24) as they travelled around Texas.

Even though the series has finished, ITV has confirmed the trio will be returning to our screens for another one.

The final episode of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip aired last night (Credit: ITV)

At the end of last night's show, Gordon, Gino and Fred sat on their RV Betty in Texas and discussed their next adventure.

They each wrote a destination on a dollar note and put it in a cowboy hat.

Only 4 episodes, can't we have more please!!

Gordon then pulled out one to reveal the next place they'll be road tripping around.

He exclaimed: "Yes! That is a dream come true. I'll see you in Kathmandu."

Gino added: "The next trip boys. Where the [expletive] is Kathmandu?"

The boys will be back for another series, ITV has confirmed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were gutted to see the series end and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

What did viewers say?

One person wrote: "So gutted it’s over. @fredsirieix1, @Ginofantastico & @GordonRamsay, what a show! Can’t wait for the next one."

Another said: "Love #GordonGinoAndFred. Fab series. Been one of my highlights during lockdown... Kept me laughing! Sad it’s over."

A third added: "So sad #GordonGinoandFred series ended tonight @ITV highlight of my week."

However, ITV has announced there will be a brand new series.

The network said on Twitter: "Gordon, Gino & Fred WILL RETURN for another road trip."

Viewers were thrilled, of course, but many demanded the next series be longer.

One person said: "Make it at least 6 episodes, 4 is far to short!!"

Another tweeted: "Petition for ITV to give us more episodes of #GordonGinoandFred next time."

One added: "Why is it such short adventures??? Only 4 episodes, can't we have more please!!!"

Last night's show saw Gino flash his bare bum as he joked he was risking an arrest.

Fred read out the definition of indecent exposure offences.

He said: "You may commit an indecent exposure offence when you expose your anus or part of your genitals."

Gino turned around and pulled his shorts down as he said: "Arrest me, not arrest me."

