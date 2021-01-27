Viewers accuse First Dates of being ‘set-up’ as diner Lauren flirts with another man in the TOILET

First Dates viewers slammed the show as a ‘set-up’ after contestant Lauren flirted with another man at the bar while her date was in the toilet.

The accusations came after Lauren explained her feelings for the other man… while he was in in the same toilet as her.

Lauren admitted she fancied Danny (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Lauren on First Dates?

Lauren, 23, from Wolverhampton walked into the restaurant and explained she always went for the bad boys and wanted to meet a nice guy.

In strode Ben, a teaching assistant and looking to all the world as the nice guy she’d been looking to meet.

However, when Ben went to the loo, she noticed a tattooed hunk at the bar.

Viral video star Danny asked her if her date had gone to the toilet, and asked her if he was a nice guy.

She replied, “yeah, he’s alright” but continued to glance at Danny even when Ben came back.

Viewers screamed set-up when Danny appeared in the loo (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did viewers think it was a set-up?

When it was her turn to the go to the loo, she telephoned a friend to discuss her date with Ben… and the man she couldn’t stop staring at.

She said: “Opposite me there’s a guy who is [bleeping] fit.”

Unfortunately for Lauren, she had walked into the men’s toilets, where Danny just happened to be using them at the same time.

That’s when viewers smelled something fishy.

You could tell this whole thing was a set up from the first 5 seconds of him walking in! #FirstDates — Daniii ❤️ (@Daniell94584161) January 26, 2021

Now cynical me thinks that can’t of really just happened on #FirstDates. It all seems to set up and all caught on camera 🤔 — Adrian Gibson (@adrianpgibson) January 26, 2021

That was so set up. Loo meeting. #FirstDates — Chris is going slightly bonkers (@Poppyblew) January 26, 2021

Omg he was in the toilet. This is a set up #FirstDates — natalieO (@MrsO4life) January 26, 2021

That was absolutely a set-up and there is NOTHING anybody can say to change my mind. #FirstDates — Francis (@BearlyYours) January 26, 2021

How did viewers react?

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

